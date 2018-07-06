World

Elon Musk offers to help in Thai cave rescue

He has offered engineers and the technology of SpaceX, Boring Co and Tesla Powerwall batteries

06 July 2018 - 12:22 Sarah McBride
Thai military personnel carry a water pump as they enter the Tham Luang cave complex, where 12 boys and their soccer coach are trapped, on July 6 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Thai military personnel carry a water pump as they enter the Tham Luang cave complex, where 12 boys and their soccer coach are trapped, on July 6 2018. Picture: REUTERS

San Francisco Elon Musk is sending a team of engineers to Thailand to explore ways to help rescue the boys’ soccer team stuck in a cave.

The billionaire’s companies could assist by trying to pinpoint the boys’ precise location using SpaceX or Boring Co technology, pumping water, or providing heavy-duty battery packs known as Tesla Powerwalls, a spokesman for Musk said.

It is unclear whether Thai officials have accepted the offer.

Twelve boys and their coach, who had been missing since last month, were found by a pair of British cave divers late Monday. Efforts to rescue them are hampered by narrow passageways and rising waters in the cave system. Most of the boys cannot swim.

Last year, after a devastating hurricane hit Puerto Rico, the government there asked Musk for help. Tesla sent Powerwalls and provided advice on rebuilding the Caribbean island’s infrastructure.

Over the past couple days, Musk posited possible ways his companies could help in Thailand. "I suspect that the Thai govt has this under control, but am happy to help if there is a way to do so," he wrote on Twitter.

Boring Co, Musk’s tunnelling startup, could make available its massive drills or excavation expertise, but such an approach could be too dangerous for this mission.

Bloomberg

Approaching rains could force dangerous Thai cave rescue mission

Rescuers might have to undertake a high-risk extraction of the boys trapped in the cave system, if forecast heavy rains cause it to flood
World
23 hours ago

Navy Seals give trapped Thai boys diving lessons in hopes they can exit cave soon

Thai Officials have dismissed as speculation reports that the boys could be trapped for up to four months, although supplies have been prepared for ...
World
2 days ago

Thai military diver dies trying to rescue boys stranded in cave

There is serious doubt about the safety of trying to bring the boys out through cramped passageways — even for expert divers the journey is an ...
World
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zambia assesses its debt in bid to get IMF to ...
World / Africa
2.
Iran talks tough on saving the nuclear deal as it ...
World / Middle East
3.
Latest UK nerve agent poisoning appears accidental
World / Europe
4.
US EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns amid a long ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Rescuers rush against time to save team ahead of more rain
World / Asia

Thailand in dramatic rescue effort at flooded cave
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.