Four months of food and diving lessons: the next step in dramatic Thai cave rescue

Mae Sai — Food and medical help has reached 13 members of a Thai youth football team found rake thin but alive, huddled on a ledge deep inside a flooded cave nine days after they went missing.

The focus has now turned to how to get them out.

The Thai military is to provide four months worth of food to the boys, discovered kilometres into the pitch-black and waterlogged Tham Luang network of caves in the country’s monsoon-drenched north.

They will also get diving lessons.

"How many are you?.. .thirteen ... brilliant," shouts a British diver, in an astonishing exchange captured in a video of the moment help finally reached the youngsters.

The incredible footage showed the emaciated boys in baggy mud-slicked football jerseys, shielding their eyes from the divers’ torches.