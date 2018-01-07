The US canceling Ant’s acquisition of MoneyGram is no need for alarm

There’s been a lot of hand-wringing over Ant Financial’s failed acquisition of MoneyGram International this week. But the decision by US officials to effectively block the deal isn’t an indication of souring US-China ties or of Trumpian protectionism. Instead, it’s simply an acknowledgement of a new reality: in the information age, consumer data is a national-security interest.

As a money-transfer service with some 350,000 locations in 200 countries, MoneyGram was a sensible strategic target for Ant, which is hoping to expand its business overseas. The problem was that the $1.2bn deal would’ve given a Chinese company with government ties extensive access to US consumer financial data, including a large military customer base.

This caught the attention of US regulators and members of Congress, who objected strongly. Ant pledged to keep MoneyGram’s servers and data within the US, but it soon became clear that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) — a panel that reviews such deals — wouldn’t sign off, and the companies gave up.

This is unfortunate for their shareholders, but none of it is cause for wider alarm.

For one thing, although Chinese investment in the US slowed in 2017 due to capital controls, the American Enterprise Institute estimates that strong annual flows of about $25bn are likely to continue. US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric aside, trade ties between the two countries haven’t deteriorated. There’s even been some decent progress on long-running disputes.

Nor is this a departure from US policy. President Barack Obama prevented a Chinese company from owning wind farms near a Navy base in 2012 and barred a state-backed fund from purchasing a semi-conductor company in 2016. Last year, an advisory council urged the incoming Trump administration to "reshape the application of national security tools, as appropriate, to deter and respond to Chinese policies, including by placing individual transactions in the context of broader Chinese policy".