The fine art of tearing down a nuclear plant — safely

For Areva and rival Westinghouse, reactor dismantling is unlikely to make an impact on the dire financial straits they are mired in at present, as it represents just a small part of their businesses, which are dominated by plant building. But it nonetheless represents a rare area of revenue growth; the global market for decommissioning services is expected to nearly double to $8.6bn by 2021, from $4.8bn last year, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. Such growth could prove important for the two companies should they weather their current difficulties.

"We’re not talking about the kind of margins Apple is making on its iPhone," said Thomas Eichhorn, head of Areva’s German dismantling activities. "But it’s a business with a long-term perspective." When reactors were built in the 1970s, they were designed to keep radiation contained inside at all costs, with little thought given to those who might be tearing them down more than 40 years later.

First, engineers need to remove the spent nuclear fuel rods stored in reactor buildings — but only after they’ve cooled off. At Müelheim-Kärlich this took about two years in total. Then peripheral equipment, such as turbines, needs to be removed, a stage Müelheim-Kärlich has begun and which can take several years.

Finally, the reactor itself needs to be taken apart and the buildings demolished, which takes about a decade. Some of the most highly contaminated components are cocooned in concrete and placed in iron containers that will be buried deep underground at some point.

Robots under water

While the more mundane tasks, including bringing down the plants’ outer walls, are left to construction groups such as Hochtief, it’s the dismantling of the reactor’s core where more advanced skills matter — and where the use of technology has advanced most in recent years.

Enter companies such as Areva, Westinghouse, Nukem Technologies, GE Hitachi, as well as GNS, owned by Germany’s four nuclear plant operators. They have all started using robots and software to navigate their way into the reactor core, or pressure vessel.

"The most difficult task is the dismantling of the reactor pressure vessel, where the remaining radioactivity is highest," says Volmar, who took charge of the RWE-owned Müelheim-Kärlich plant two years ago. "We leave this to a specialised expert firm." The vessel — which can be as high as 13m and weigh up to 700 tonnes — is hidden deep inside the containment building that is shaped like a sphere to ensure its 30cm thick steel wall is evenly strained in case of an explosion.

The 2011 Fukushima disaster and the Chernobyl accident of 1986 are imprinted in the world’s consciousness as examples of the catastrophic consequences of the leakage of radioactive material.

France’s Areva recently won the contract to dismantle the pressure vessel internals at Vattenfall’s 806MW Brunsbüttel nuclear plant in Germany, which includes an option for the Swedish utility’s 1,402 MW Krümmel site. There, the group will, for the first time, use its new AZURo programmable robot arm. It hopes this will help it outstrip rivals in what is the world’s largest dismantling market following Germany’s decision to close all its last nuclear plants by 2022, in response to the Fukushima disaster.

AZURo operates under water because the liquid absorbs radiation from the vessel components — reducing the risk of leakage and contamination of the surrounding area. The chamber is flooded before its work begins.

Areva’s German unit invests about 5% of its annual sales, or about €40m, in research and development, including in-house innovation, such as AZURo. By comparison, the world’s 1,000 largest corporate research and development spenders, on average, spent 4.2% last year, according to PwC.

The robot arm technology helped Areva beat Westinghouse by winning tenders to dismantle pressure vessel internals at EnBW’s Philippsburg 2 and Gundremmingen 2 blocks, industry sources familiar with the matter said. Areva and EnBW both declined to comment. Westinghouse — whose US business filed for bankruptcy in March — did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Time and money

Britain’s OC Robotics has built the LaserSnake2, a flexible 4.5m snake arm, which can operate in difficult spaces and uses a laser to increase cutting speeds — thus reducing the risk of atmospheric contamination. It was tested at the Sellafield nuclear site in west Cumbria last year.

This followed France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), whose laser-based dismantling technology generates fewer radioactive aerosols — a key problem during cutting — than other technologies.

The complexity of the dismantling process is also giving rise to modeling software that maps out the different levels of radiation on plant parts, making it easier to calculate the most efficient sequence of dismantling — the more contaminated parts are typically dealt with first — and giving clarity over what safety containers will be needed to store various components.

GNS, which is jointly owned by E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall, is currently helping dismantle the German Neckarwestheim 1 and Philippsburg 1 reactors, using its software to plan the demolition. The company also hopes to supply its software services for the dismantling of PreussenElektra’s Isar 1 reactor, which is being tendered, and aims to expand to other European countries.

"Two things matter: time and money," said Jörg Viermann, head of sales of waste management activities at GNS: "The less I have to cut, the sooner I will be done and the less I will spend."

Reuters