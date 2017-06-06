Future of SA’s power generation still up in the air

The year 2050 is a long way off and innovation in energy production will have taken great leaps in that time. It is hard, however, for many in the energy community to accept that wind, that most capricious of the elements, should be selected as SA’s senior base load partner. It is as likely for science to arrive at a process to clean coal of its planet-strangling CO² emissions and researchers worldwide are at work on the problem.

"The only way we can enhance coal’s future as one of our most useful, valuable and profitable minerals is to figure out ways of mastering the carbon dioxide it generates, given that the emissions of the other greenhouse gases (sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide) have been solved," says Rosemary Falcon, DST-NRF SARChI chair of Clean Coal Technology at the University of the Witwatersrand and Lionel Falcon, founder of the Fossil Fuel Foundation — both part of a coal advocacy team trying to rescue coal from being written out of SA’s economic narrative.

This country produces about 250-million tonnes of CO² a year, about 1.5% of the CO² produced globally.

"Clean coal is a problem we simply have to solve," says Falcon. "There are three possibilities for CO² reduction. The most researched option is carbon capture and underground storage, but success is likely to be limited in SA, given this country’s hard-rock nature.

"After capture, CO² can be put to profitable use for science and industry and much research is being done in this regard now. The use of algae farms to absorb CO² is a serious contender in the use-it option and the focus of much current attention.

"The goal is to reduce CO² output achievable in various proven ways including the more efficient boilers — supercritical and ultra-super-critical boilers, biomass co-fired with coal, better qualities of coal, co-generation and underground coal gasification. Whatever the answers, the task ahead for cleaner coal is definable, actionable and possible."

For Eskom and the Department of Energy, the CO² solution is apparently to kill the problem at its source. This entails shutting down or phasing out coal burning power stations and switching base load to wind backedby gas and nuclear. The IRP16 (integrated resource plan) is the writing on the wall.

Falcon maintains that "war has been declared on coal and it’s being fought by those who want to see wind farms with abundant wind mills, each as tall as the Eiffel Tower, spread all over the countryside and especially along the country’s coast line and escarpment.

"This is seen as the major element to provide base load while nuclear power is awaited. We believe that coal in its clean form is a better and more reliable source, it is on tap, does not needed storage and research, and is mature and practical with regard to the CO² conundrum.

"Asian and African countries continue to build new clean coal-fired plants, whilst also installing a range of renewable technologies to arrive at a balanced mix in the energy plans."

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) appears to be on a mission to see SA’s energy needs generated primarily through wind, topped up by solar and gas. The model is apparently based on the German Energiewende in terms of which that country has reverted largely to wind, "but when the wind does not blow, Germany draws in power from coal-fired Poland and nuclear-driven France", Falcon says.

"Who will supply SA with power when the wind does not blow, perhaps coal-fired Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana or Namibia? Those countries are developing advanced coal-fired power stations at a significant rate. Furthermore, wind does not increase over time once the economy grows and demand rises. And the storing of such energy is a worldwide conundrum, whereas coal is stored underground until needed."

Speculation buzzes in the South African energy sector that the CSIR’s wind programme is advised and possibly funded to some extent by the German government and that SA has been targeted as a market for its wind turbine industry.

A spokesman for the CSIR would only say in a terse written reply to a lengthy list of questions that the CSIR was not a proponent of wind power. "We’re a proponent of ‘least cost’. With the relative costing of wind, PV, coal, nuclear and gas a new-build mix of wind, PV and gas is cost optimal."

He then adds contrarily: "All the IRP and our least-cost case don’t need massive amounts of gas. No shale gas development is assumed whatsoever, nor is it a prerequisite. We are not receiving any funding from the German government."

The CSIR, however, ignored important questions: is it part of the hunt for "clean coal" to help sustain the industry and save the jobs of the million or so workers the sector employs? Is a 37GW base load not asking too much of wind given its unreliability? How sure are you of exploitable reserves of Karoo gas and that a nuclear build will go ahead?

"The worry here, shared by many in the energy sector, is wind’s notorious unreliability," says Falcon. "This energy source, as with solar, needs to be backed up for every megawatt generated and that’s cumbersome and expensive.

"Obviously, the future will be renewable and nuclear at some stage. Right now, however, in trying to get SA’s development back to where it should be, we need to keep coal as base load in the most efficient way we can — end of story".

She also questions what gas will supply the combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbines listed in the IRP2016. "SA has no proven gas resources of any significance and if reliant on gas from other African countries, SA will be dependent on the political and economic stability of those countries. These are risks worth reconsidering." she says.

Off-and on-shore southern Africa is thought to hold large reserves of gas and the hunt is starting for deposits believed trapped beneath the Karoo.

"The shale gas story is unlikely to prove commercially acceptable in a major way," Falcon says.

"The Karoo in the southern sectors where it is believed that gas may lie, is riddled with volcanic sills [layers of lava parallel to beds of rock] and dykes [vertical pipes of lava] and these have heated much of the ground in areas where they abound.

"This would have devolatilised much of the oil and gas in the vicinity of such structures. There are pockets of gas but how commercially economic they are for setting up major energy production is yet to be seen. So, it is unlikely that SA will be as successful as the US in terms of their shale gas revolution," she says.

According to Chris Bellingham, head of development at the South African Wind Energy Association, wind is not as risky a medium as is made out.

"While wind and solar are intermittent, they are fairly predictable and experience shows that their intermittence can be managed through their forecasts," he says.