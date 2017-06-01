Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Under a nuclear cloud

01 June 2017 - 04:00
Picture: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK
Solar power accounted for nearly a quarter of electricity generated in the UK recently — a record that exceeded the combined output of Britain’s eight nuclear power stations.

How many cloudless days does the UK have compared with SA?

What on earth is the government and Eskom doing talking about the extravagant costs of implementing a nuclear power programme, when they ought, given the hugely reduced costs of doing so, to be rolling out a massive scale solar power panel installation, to reflect the largely cloudless skies that much of the country enjoys much of the year.

ADH LeishmanVia e-mail

