Mainoo gives England something different, says Southgate

London — Kobbie Mainoo gives England a different profile of midfield player, manager Gareth Southgate says as he weighs up his options for Euro 2024 after his side salvaged a late 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.
Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to earn an impressive England a 2-2 draw with Belgium after a Youri Tielemans double had threatened a smash-and-grab victory in an entertaining friendly.
Manchester United’s Mainoo, 18, who made his debut as a substitute in England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday, impressed again in a midfield three with Bellingham and Arsenal’s Declan Rice with a performance that earned praise from his manager.
“He gives us a different profile of midfield player to anything else we’ve got and we’re really pleased with what he’s done,” Southgate said. “You can’t believe his age really. His attributes are there for everybody to see, that ability to receive under pressure and ride challenges, to manipulate the ball in tight areas.”
Southgate also singled out West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney for praise, both of whom may have forced their way into England’s 23-man squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany.
Toney, who started up front in captain Harry Kane’s absence, scored England’s first equaliser, converting from the penalty spot after being brought down by Jan Vertonghen after excellent build-up play from Mainoo and Bellingham.
“At 18 I was probably playing on the Xbox and he is out there being a man and playing for England,” Toney said of Mainoo. “He just glides with the ball and I’m sure there’s more to come from him and he will go right to the top.”
Injuries to several first-team regulars have hampered Southgate’s squad, but he acknowledged the benefits of being able to offer other players more game time.
“Definitely some players have emerged positively from the opportunities they’ve had,” he said. “So we’ve perhaps got more depth in one respect, but the injuries are a concern.”
Mainoo gives England something different, says Southgate
London — Kobbie Mainoo gives England a different profile of midfield player, manager Gareth Southgate says as he weighs up his options for Euro 2024 after his side salvaged a late 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.
Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to earn an impressive England a 2-2 draw with Belgium after a Youri Tielemans double had threatened a smash-and-grab victory in an entertaining friendly.
Manchester United’s Mainoo, 18, who made his debut as a substitute in England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday, impressed again in a midfield three with Bellingham and Arsenal’s Declan Rice with a performance that earned praise from his manager.
“He gives us a different profile of midfield player to anything else we’ve got and we’re really pleased with what he’s done,” Southgate said. “You can’t believe his age really. His attributes are there for everybody to see, that ability to receive under pressure and ride challenges, to manipulate the ball in tight areas.”
Southgate also singled out West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney for praise, both of whom may have forced their way into England’s 23-man squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany.
Toney, who started up front in captain Harry Kane’s absence, scored England’s first equaliser, converting from the penalty spot after being brought down by Jan Vertonghen after excellent build-up play from Mainoo and Bellingham.
“At 18 I was probably playing on the Xbox and he is out there being a man and playing for England,” Toney said of Mainoo. “He just glides with the ball and I’m sure there’s more to come from him and he will go right to the top.”
Injuries to several first-team regulars have hampered Southgate’s squad, but he acknowledged the benefits of being able to offer other players more game time.
“Definitely some players have emerged positively from the opportunities they’ve had,” he said. “So we’ve perhaps got more depth in one respect, but the injuries are a concern.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Banyana meet Nigeria in first leg Olympic clash
Brazil boss predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.