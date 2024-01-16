Swallows goalkeeper Akpeyi hopes things return to normal at the Birds’ Nest

Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi hopes things go back to normal at the club. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/GERHARD DURAAN
Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi hopes things will go back to normal at the Birds Nest, where players are facing an uncertain future.
Swallows made headlines in December when the club failed to honour Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows.
Last week, Swallows were fined R1m and lost six points for that stunt, and club chairperson David Mogashoa said he was embarking on an internal disciplinary process against the players for failing to attend training or to arrive for a match.
Of the R1m fine, R600,000 is suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence.
“From what I know there is a disciplinary process with the players and I am not too sure what is going to be the outcome,” the Nigerian said.
“The hearings have been going on since last week and we hope there is finality soon so we can get back to doing what we love the most and continue from where we left off last year.”
Some PSL clubs have already reopened after they gave their players time off but there is no indication when Swallows players will be back on the training ground.
“There were financial issues at the club when it comes to player payments and it is up to management on how they go about it. Regarding players not honouring the two games, it was painful and disappointing. We have lost six points and six goals, which is a lot in the league.
“We have to look forward to what we can get from the remaining matches if things are resolved between players and the team.”
Akpeyi also weighed in on Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their Afcon opening match on Sunday.
“It was a disappointing start to the tournament. The good thing is the team created a lot of chances but opposition goalkeeper Jesús Owono made a lot of saves to deny us.
“There could be a lot of improvement to the team going to the next game against Ivory Coast, which is going to be another difficult task to face, but I believe in the boys. They are big players and they know what they want.
“They also know the nation is backing them because they have seen a lot of disappointing results from the team in recent times.”
