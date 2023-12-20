Mokwena hails Sundowns’ grit in Pyramids win

Themba Zwane holds off a defender in Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League group A win against Pyramids FC at 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Tuesday night. Picture: WEAM MOSTAFA/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokoena is proud of how his side handled the pressure of protecting a slender lead in their perhaps crucial 1-0 Caf Champions League group A victory over Egyptian club Pyramids FC in Cairo on Tuesday night.
In a super-tight group, where all four teams were on four points going into Tuesday’s matches, Downs and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) outfit TP Mazembe improved their credentials to reach the quarterfinals with big victories.
Mazembe beat Mauritanian club FC Nouadhibou 2-0 in Lubumbashi to be in second place on goal difference to Sundowns, with both on seven points.
Teboho Mokoena scored a scorcher in the 17th minute and Sundowns had to dig deep to preserve the lead, especially after Bafana Bafana midfielder Mokoena had to leave the field injured after 35 minutes, replaced by Bongani Zungu. Pyramids created good scoring chances in both halves but failed to take them.
“It’s difficult to play against a good team such as Pyramids,” Mokwena said.
“We had to suffer in some moments, but the good thing is we showed we can adapt to the conditions.
“We didn’t give away a lot of chances. I’m happy with the performance and way we kept the ball, but sometimes we had to defend without the ball and we suffered a bit.”
Mokwena said Pyramids are not out of the equation for the quarters as they still play against Mazembe away and Nouadhibou at home. Sundowns face the same clubs in their last two matches — the Brazilians meet Nouadhibou in Nouakchott in late February and Mazembe in Pretoria in early March.
Mokwena said it was through Sundowns’ ability to contain Pyramids when they didn’t have the ball that his team were able to preserve their lead.
“We understand that in the modern game you have to answer the questions asked.
“If the game asks you to counterattack you have to counterattack. If the game asks you to suffer you have to suffer. For most of the game we had good moments.”
The Sundowns’ coach said good teams win matches by controlling proceedings and trying to score more goals and that’s what they managed to do against Pyramids and their dangerous attack of South African striker Fagrie Lakay and Fiston Mayele of DRC.
“If you look at the modern game, the best teams in the world — and this is what makes Manchester City such a difficult team to beat — [succeed] because they work hard when they don’t have the ball.
“What makes us win is because we work hard in the phases when we don’t have the ball. That’s where the modern game is.
“With the modern game you have to answer the questions the game asks you. If it asks you to be dominant in set pieces you have to do that. That’s where football is.”
Mokwena’s team will have no rest after their trip to Cairo. They have three DStv Premiership matches before the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break, against Cape Town City away on Sunday, Moroka Swallows at home on Wednesday and Polokwane City at home on December 30.
The Brazilians have a 100% record in the Premiership after winning their 11 opening league matches. They will play their 31st match in all competitions since the start of the season against Polokwane.
Mokwena hails Sundowns’ grit in Pyramids win
‘We showed we can adapt to the conditions and we didn’t give away a lot of chances’, says coach
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokoena is proud of how his side handled the pressure of protecting a slender lead in their perhaps crucial 1-0 Caf Champions League group A victory over Egyptian club Pyramids FC in Cairo on Tuesday night.
In a super-tight group, where all four teams were on four points going into Tuesday’s matches, Downs and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) outfit TP Mazembe improved their credentials to reach the quarterfinals with big victories.
Mazembe beat Mauritanian club FC Nouadhibou 2-0 in Lubumbashi to be in second place on goal difference to Sundowns, with both on seven points.
Teboho Mokoena scored a scorcher in the 17th minute and Sundowns had to dig deep to preserve the lead, especially after Bafana Bafana midfielder Mokoena had to leave the field injured after 35 minutes, replaced by Bongani Zungu. Pyramids created good scoring chances in both halves but failed to take them.
“It’s difficult to play against a good team such as Pyramids,” Mokwena said.
“We had to suffer in some moments, but the good thing is we showed we can adapt to the conditions.
“We didn’t give away a lot of chances. I’m happy with the performance and way we kept the ball, but sometimes we had to defend without the ball and we suffered a bit.”
Mokwena said Pyramids are not out of the equation for the quarters as they still play against Mazembe away and Nouadhibou at home. Sundowns face the same clubs in their last two matches — the Brazilians meet Nouadhibou in Nouakchott in late February and Mazembe in Pretoria in early March.
Mokwena said it was through Sundowns’ ability to contain Pyramids when they didn’t have the ball that his team were able to preserve their lead.
“We understand that in the modern game you have to answer the questions asked.
“If the game asks you to counterattack you have to counterattack. If the game asks you to suffer you have to suffer. For most of the game we had good moments.”
The Sundowns’ coach said good teams win matches by controlling proceedings and trying to score more goals and that’s what they managed to do against Pyramids and their dangerous attack of South African striker Fagrie Lakay and Fiston Mayele of DRC.
“If you look at the modern game, the best teams in the world — and this is what makes Manchester City such a difficult team to beat — [succeed] because they work hard when they don’t have the ball.
“What makes us win is because we work hard in the phases when we don’t have the ball. That’s where the modern game is.
“With the modern game you have to answer the questions the game asks you. If it asks you to be dominant in set pieces you have to do that. That’s where football is.”
Mokwena’s team will have no rest after their trip to Cairo. They have three DStv Premiership matches before the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break, against Cape Town City away on Sunday, Moroka Swallows at home on Wednesday and Polokwane City at home on December 30.
The Brazilians have a 100% record in the Premiership after winning their 11 opening league matches. They will play their 31st match in all competitions since the start of the season against Polokwane.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Swallows players end training boycott after salaries paid
Riveiro hails Pirates’ ‘best 45-minutes away’ and signs of consistency
Sundowns on course to clock a stupefying 31 games in less than five months
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.