Nurkovic into solid contributions rather than trophies

The possibility of winning his first trophy in the Premier Soccer League excites TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic, but he will not be putting himself under pressure to win the Carling Knockout when they face Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
After parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs in 2022, Nurkovic went an entire a season without playing football despite signing with Royal AM before his contract was terminated three months later.
The Serbian striker who arrived in SA to join Chiefs in 2019, then signed with Galaxy in September 2023 and now has the opportunity to win his first cup. He came close to clinching the league title with Chiefs in 2020, but they fell short on the last day of the season.
“I never achieved something like that, but I’m not trying to put myself under that pressure to think I have to win some trophy or we need to do something,” Nurkovic said.
“It is really important to stay firmly on the ground and just keep on working hard at training. Every game, you push yourself to the maximum. Every player does whatever the coach [Sead Ramovic] is asking from us. And if it’s meant to be, we just have to put in some hard work and everything else will come.”
Nurkovic, 31, has come on as a substitute for the Rockets recently and is expected to play a role for his side on Saturday. He said he did not mind coming on in the second half as he contributes to the success of the team.
“That’s up to the coach. The boys are really working hard and playing well up front. I have been out for a long time, so we really need to manage my game time. But I’m always ready whether I’m starting the game or coming in the second half.
“There is always one thing in my mind — to score and contribute to the victory. That’s all, whether I’m starting or coming in the second half, it doesn’t matter.
“I’m really happy to have advanced to the final and that I contributed with the goal [a winner against AmaZulu in the semifinal]. It’s really a big thing for TS Galaxy, an ambitious club, with lots of good players.”
Nurkovic into solid contributions rather than trophies
The possibility of winning his first trophy in the Premier Soccer League excites TS Galaxy striker Samir Nurkovic, but he will not be putting himself under pressure to win the Carling Knockout when they face Stellenbosch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
After parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs in 2022, Nurkovic went an entire a season without playing football despite signing with Royal AM before his contract was terminated three months later.
The Serbian striker who arrived in SA to join Chiefs in 2019, then signed with Galaxy in September 2023 and now has the opportunity to win his first cup. He came close to clinching the league title with Chiefs in 2020, but they fell short on the last day of the season.
“I never achieved something like that, but I’m not trying to put myself under that pressure to think I have to win some trophy or we need to do something,” Nurkovic said.
“It is really important to stay firmly on the ground and just keep on working hard at training. Every game, you push yourself to the maximum. Every player does whatever the coach [Sead Ramovic] is asking from us. And if it’s meant to be, we just have to put in some hard work and everything else will come.”
Nurkovic, 31, has come on as a substitute for the Rockets recently and is expected to play a role for his side on Saturday. He said he did not mind coming on in the second half as he contributes to the success of the team.
“That’s up to the coach. The boys are really working hard and playing well up front. I have been out for a long time, so we really need to manage my game time. But I’m always ready whether I’m starting the game or coming in the second half.
“There is always one thing in my mind — to score and contribute to the victory. That’s all, whether I’m starting or coming in the second half, it doesn’t matter.
“I’m really happy to have advanced to the final and that I contributed with the goal [a winner against AmaZulu in the semifinal]. It’s really a big thing for TS Galaxy, an ambitious club, with lots of good players.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Galaxy head to Cup final after beating AmaZulu in Durban
Royal AM ‘claim Nurković was not their player’, says his lawyer
Chiefs’ new signing Du Preez agrees with coach he is a top player
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.