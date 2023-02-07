Sport / Soccer

All Blacks mental skills coach to tackle big egos at Chelsea

Gilbert Enoka joins the Premier League club on a short-term consultancy basis

07 February 2023 - 15:14 Hritika Sharma
Gilbert Enoka. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHIL WALTER
Gilbert Enoka. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHIL WALTER

Bengaluru — All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka, who introduced what he called a “no dickheads policy” into the New Zealand set-up, has joined Premier League club Chelsea on a short-term consultancy basis, the rugby team said on Tuesday.

Enoka has worked with the All Blacks since 2000 in a number of roles, having spent the past seven years as their leadership manager after 15 years as mental skills coach.

His tenure coincided with a successful period for the team as they won two consecutive World Cups in 2011 and 2015 and enjoyed a long stint at the summit of the world rankings.

Enoka also worked as a mental skills coach with the New Zealand cricket team from 1998-2004 and the netball team from 1994-1997.

“A dickhead makes everything about them,” Enoka said in 2017. “They are people who put themselves ahead of the team, people who think they’re entitled to things, expect the rules to be different for them, people operating deceitfully in the dark, or being unnecessarily loud about their work.

“The management might not spot these counterproductive behaviours. The players and leaders themselves should call others out for their inflated egos.

“Often teams put up with it because a player has so much talent. We look for early warning signs and wean the big egos out pretty quickly. Our motto is, if you can’t change the people, change the people.”

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League with 30 points from 21 games. They will face West Ham United away on Saturday.

Reuters

Kane breaks Greaves’s Tottenham goal record, now targets Shearer

Spurs stadium rocks as a new legend is confirmed
Sport
1 day ago

Like a young Nasief Morris: SA U-23 coach Notoane on the late Oshwin Andries

Mentor says when he heard the news of the untimely death of the talented young player he got goosebumps
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana legend John Moeti dies at 55 years old

Classy midfielder failed to recover from eight-month illness
Sport
1 day ago
