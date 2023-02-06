Like a young Nasief Morris: SA U-23 coach Notoane on the late Oshwin Andries

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources ministry believes mining could soon constitute 10% of the region’s GDP
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Leon, partner and Africa chair at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin
SA mining has allocated R11bn on battery metals project
Economists say the government will have to increase salaries in the 2023/2024 financial year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Alleged Palestinian gunmen killed in the raid in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in southern Jericho, while eight were arrested
Premier League accuses the club of more than 100 alleged breaches since it was acquired by Abu Dhabi-based company
Two models bring an end to pure petrol power at the brand, ushering in the hybrid age
SA Under-20 captain Oshwin Andries, who died from stab wounds at the weekend, reminded his SA U-23 coach David Notoane of a “young Nasief Morris”.
Stellenbosch FC’s 19-year-old centre-back was drafted into the U-23s after leading SA to third place at the 2022 Cosafa U-20 Cup in Eswatini in October 2022. He almost certainly would have been called up again by Notoane for March’s 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations third-round qualifier against Congo.
“We roped him in straight after the Cosafa championship because he was a player we were monitoring because of his age and he was doing so well,” Notoane said.
“He played the first [U-23 Nations Cup] qualifier away in Togo [a 2-2 draw in Lomé in the second round, where SA progressed on away goals, also in October last year].
Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries.The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time.Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/dLi0khLbDF pic.twitter.com/5n3tgiAhbW— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 4, 2023
Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries.The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time.Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/dLi0khLbDF pic.twitter.com/5n3tgiAhbW
“When I got the news I had goosebumps. He was a very stable, soft young man and very talented. Very professional in approach with things like analysis. Every time you spoke to him he was very inquiring about the game.
“He reminded me of Nasief Morris in terms of how, in his younger days, Nasief was also very inquiring about the game.” Morris was a 2000s Bafana star and Notoane’s one-time Santos teammate.
“These kinds of youngsters are rare, especially someone who could play in defence and central midfield. For a future prospect who could go on and achieve things on a global stage, it’s very sad,” Notoane said.
“Having been in Cape Town, one understands the challenges that young players [face] from there in terms of the environment and social issues.”
Our deepest condolences to the Andries and @StellenboschFC family pic.twitter.com/HvlcaTkzKP— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) February 5, 2023
Our deepest condolences to the Andries and @StellenboschFC family pic.twitter.com/HvlcaTkzKP
“It’s sad that it happened at a time when the boy was just starting his international career. And of course he is lost to the family. I know the environment he comes from — the community around Stellenbosch is tough. I’m sad for him and Stellenbosch FC.”
From Klapmuts in Paarl, near Stellenbosch in the Cape winelands, youth product Andries was a homegrown talent for his club.
Notoane, from Pretoria, spent more than 20 years in Cape Town “in and out”. He lamented how gang-related violence in the Cape could also affect clean-living young players trying to make a better life through football.
“In SA it’s really sad. The safety and security of young people, who are the future — and for all of us — is not guaranteed.
“I mean, I’m turning 54 tomorrow. For the lifestyle in SA that I’ve had, you’ve never felt secure. I should feel young, but because of our lifespan in SA everyone seems to say, ‘You’ve done well reaching 54’.
“We know football should be playing its role taking these kids away from danger, but I know in Cape Town there are many other talented young players who have lost their lives just by virtue of being a friend of a guy who had contact with the wrong side.
“Or just by being with the wrong person that day, who they didn’t even know was in that sort of trouble,” Notoane said.
“Many times I’ve been into Hanover Park, to his house, with Jerome McCarthy [Benni McCarthy’s brother and Notoane’s former Santos teammate] and you just get caught in the crossfire of gang shootouts.”
Andries was involved in an altercation and stabbed in Cape Town or Paarl on the night of January 27. He apparently developed complications from the wound and was admitted to Paarl Hospital at the weekend, where he died on Saturday night.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Like a young Nasief Morris: SA U-23 coach Notoane on the late Oshwin Andries
Mentor says when he heard the news of the untimely death of the talented young player he got goosebumps
SA Under-20 captain Oshwin Andries, who died from stab wounds at the weekend, reminded his SA U-23 coach David Notoane of a “young Nasief Morris”.
Stellenbosch FC’s 19-year-old centre-back was drafted into the U-23s after leading SA to third place at the 2022 Cosafa U-20 Cup in Eswatini in October 2022. He almost certainly would have been called up again by Notoane for March’s 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations third-round qualifier against Congo.
“We roped him in straight after the Cosafa championship because he was a player we were monitoring because of his age and he was doing so well,” Notoane said.
“He played the first [U-23 Nations Cup] qualifier away in Togo [a 2-2 draw in Lomé in the second round, where SA progressed on away goals, also in October last year].
“When I got the news I had goosebumps. He was a very stable, soft young man and very talented. Very professional in approach with things like analysis. Every time you spoke to him he was very inquiring about the game.
“He reminded me of Nasief Morris in terms of how, in his younger days, Nasief was also very inquiring about the game.” Morris was a 2000s Bafana star and Notoane’s one-time Santos teammate.
“These kinds of youngsters are rare, especially someone who could play in defence and central midfield. For a future prospect who could go on and achieve things on a global stage, it’s very sad,” Notoane said.
“Having been in Cape Town, one understands the challenges that young players [face] from there in terms of the environment and social issues.”
“It’s sad that it happened at a time when the boy was just starting his international career. And of course he is lost to the family. I know the environment he comes from — the community around Stellenbosch is tough. I’m sad for him and Stellenbosch FC.”
From Klapmuts in Paarl, near Stellenbosch in the Cape winelands, youth product Andries was a homegrown talent for his club.
Notoane, from Pretoria, spent more than 20 years in Cape Town “in and out”. He lamented how gang-related violence in the Cape could also affect clean-living young players trying to make a better life through football.
“In SA it’s really sad. The safety and security of young people, who are the future — and for all of us — is not guaranteed.
“I mean, I’m turning 54 tomorrow. For the lifestyle in SA that I’ve had, you’ve never felt secure. I should feel young, but because of our lifespan in SA everyone seems to say, ‘You’ve done well reaching 54’.
“We know football should be playing its role taking these kids away from danger, but I know in Cape Town there are many other talented young players who have lost their lives just by virtue of being a friend of a guy who had contact with the wrong side.
“Or just by being with the wrong person that day, who they didn’t even know was in that sort of trouble,” Notoane said.
“Many times I’ve been into Hanover Park, to his house, with Jerome McCarthy [Benni McCarthy’s brother and Notoane’s former Santos teammate] and you just get caught in the crossfire of gang shootouts.”
Andries was involved in an altercation and stabbed in Cape Town or Paarl on the night of January 27. He apparently developed complications from the wound and was admitted to Paarl Hospital at the weekend, where he died on Saturday night.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Bafana legend John Moeti dies at 55 years old
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.