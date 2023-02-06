Sport / Soccer

Midfielder's contract ends in June

Zwane unsure if injury-prone Billiat will stay at Chiefs

The player had surgery on a groin tear but has now aggravated the injury

06 February 2023 - 18:06 Neville Khoza and  Sithembiso Dindi
Khama Billiat of Kazier Chiefs. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Khama Billiat of Kazier Chiefs. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU

With Khama Billiat’s contract ending in June and the player battling with injury, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not sure if the midfielder will stay at the club.

Billiat has undergone surgery on a groin tear which has ruled him out for the rest of the season. The Zimbabwean suffered the injury before the 2022 Fifa World Cup break.

He made slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training a month ago but aggravated the injury.

Speaking to the media during the Nedbank Cup media conference ahead of their last-32 match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday, Zwane said he was not sure who will stay or leave at the end of the season.

“Everything boils down to one thing, profiling players and the plan for next season,” Zwane said. “I’m not going to say who is going to be part of the team next season and who is not going to be here. We don’t know as things stand right now, only time will tell.”

Asked how Billiat is handling the situation knowing his contract is coming to an end, Zwane said Billiat understands his problem, but the club continues to support him.

“Khama is a big boy. He understands these things do happen in football apart from the game, some of the things are beyond our control,” Zwane said. “You can’t control the situation unfortunately, we are just hoping that things will change for the better.

“We’ve been encouraging him, but not only him, [Eric] Mathoho has been in the same situation where he has been battling with injuries.

“[Phathutshedzo Nange], Cole Alexander, let alone the recent players that have just been added on that list, especially the senior players. They are dealing with it because the team is also offering help physiologically.”

Billiat made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, registering three assists without scoring.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has revealed the reason behind Iqraam Rayners’ departure from the club during the January transfer window to rejoin former team Stellenbosch FC. The midfielder had been with Matsatsantsa for two-and-a-half seasons after he moved to Gauteng in July 2020 from Stellies.

Hunt said the player had become unhappy at the club and wanted out. The coach did not divulge what led to Rayners’ unhappiness but said he did not believe it was a case of failing to settle in Gauteng.

Western Cape-born players have been known to struggle to adjust when they move inland. “I don’t know much about that, we have had a lot of Cape Town players playing in Joburg,” Hunt said.

“We have won the league playing with Cape Town players. I hear that statement, but for me, if a player is not happy he must go. That’s it. Why keep an unhappy player? No hard feelings, he [Rayners] wanted to leave and that was it.”

Rayners was the only departure from SuperSport during the midseason transfer window while they made three signings. Hunt’s side brought in Zakhele Lepasa on loan from Orlando Pirates, Senegalese centre forward Mamour Niang and midfielder Zukile Kewuti from Maritzburg United. 

SuperSport meet ABC Motsepe League side Dondol Stars from Mamelodi in their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Bimenyimana injury no crisis for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zwane

Coach puts his faith in 20-year-old Wandile Duba as replacement
Sport
1 month ago

Zwane remains optimistic amid growing discontent with Chiefs

Coach promises ‘things will change for the better’ despite just two wins from seven matches
Sport
4 months ago

Khune the hero of shoot-out as Kaizer Chiefs edge Stellies

Veteran No 1 saves two penalties to see his team through to the semifinals of the MTN8
Sport
5 months ago
