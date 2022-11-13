Manchester United leave it late to grab a win against Fulham

Record infections in the world’s biggest importer of crude dash hopes of a speedy reopening of its economy
Important global issues such as Ukraine, climate change and the global economy wil no doubt come up for discussion by President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Union says cuts in refining volume and a strike will follow if no agreement is reached on pay
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Governments and campaigners question the costs of insurance and disaster protection funding
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
London — Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.
Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.
Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and the Spaniard pulled off another tremendous save to keep out Tim Ream's headed effort from the subsequent corner.
The home side equalised in the 61st minute with a goal eerily similar to Manchester United’s as winger Willian played Tom Cairney free down the right and he centred for former United winger Daniel James to score two minutes after he came off the bench.
The game looked to be heading for a draw until Garnacho sped into the box and fired a low shot past Bernd Leno for his first Premier League goal to snatch all three points deep into stoppage time.
The result means Manchester United, whose next league game is at home to Nottingham Forest on December 27, will celebrate Christmas in fifth place on 26 points, while Fulham, who travel to Crystal Palace on December 26, are ninth on 19 points.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Manchester United leave it late to grab a win against Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break
London — Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.
Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.
Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and the Spaniard pulled off another tremendous save to keep out Tim Ream's headed effort from the subsequent corner.
The home side equalised in the 61st minute with a goal eerily similar to Manchester United’s as winger Willian played Tom Cairney free down the right and he centred for former United winger Daniel James to score two minutes after he came off the bench.
The game looked to be heading for a draw until Garnacho sped into the box and fired a low shot past Bernd Leno for his first Premier League goal to snatch all three points deep into stoppage time.
The result means Manchester United, whose next league game is at home to Nottingham Forest on December 27, will celebrate Christmas in fifth place on 26 points, while Fulham, who travel to Crystal Palace on December 26, are ninth on 19 points.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Resurgent Villa march on with win at Brighton
Maddison, Wilson and Rashford named in England squad
Teen Youssoufa Moukoko gets a surprise call-up to German squad
Lukaku, Hazard included in Belgium squad for World Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.