Sport / Soccer

Manchester United leave it late to grab a win against Fulham

Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break

13 November 2022 - 21:27 Philip O'Connor
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho celebrates scoring their second goal against Fulham with Bruno Fernandes in London, Britain, November 13 2022. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho celebrates scoring their second goal against Fulham with Bruno Fernandes in London, Britain, November 13 2022. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS

London — Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.

Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and the Spaniard pulled off another tremendous save to keep out Tim Ream's headed effort from the subsequent corner.

The home side equalised in the 61st minute with a goal eerily similar to Manchester United’s as winger Willian played Tom Cairney free down the right and he centred for former United winger Daniel James to score two minutes after he came off the bench.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Garnacho sped into the box and fired a low shot past Bernd Leno for his first Premier League goal to snatch all three points deep into stoppage time.

The result means Manchester United, whose next league game is at home to Nottingham Forest on December 27, will celebrate Christmas in fifth place on 26 points, while Fulham, who travel to Crystal Palace on December 26, are ninth on 19 points.

Reuters

