Sport / Soccer

QATAR 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be life of the party

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 18:04 Marc Strydom

African powerhouse Morocco will hope they do not regret recalling Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech from self-imposed exile for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ziyech is a sublimely skilled footballer. Just ask Ajax Amsterdam, for whom his superb form in 2018-19 was crucial in one the best seasons for the Dutch giants in decades as they reached the Uefa Champions League semifinals for the first time since 1996-97. Ajax’s famed academy had battled to maintain the club’s continental competitiveness as budgets of clubs from Europe’s top four league’s swelled through the 2000s...

