Man United sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
A dangerous precedent would be set if government suspends established legal processes just because it can’t circumvent its own red tape
The platinum miner spells out its initiatives as the 10th anniversary of the killings looms
The mineral resources & energy minister has put up his hand for the post despite being fingered for alleged graft at the Zondo commission
Producer says steps are being taken to stabilise supplies from Natref, estimating the situation will be resolved by end-July
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Security forces break up a protest in Khartoum against military rule
The world champions say their game needs much attention with the Rugby Championship due to start in three weeks
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Manchester — Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax Amsterdam to sign defender Lisandro Martinez for an initial fee of €57.37m, with €10m of potential add-ons included, both clubs confirmed on Sunday.
The deal is subject to a medical examination and a visa being granted, with completion expected in the coming days.
The length of the contract was not announced, but a source with knowledge of the agreement said that Martinez will sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club, with an option for a further 12 months included.
The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, will be manager Erik ten Hag’s third signing after the arrivals of Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Ten Hag coached Martinez for three seasons at Ajax after the player moved to the Netherlands from Argentine side Defensa y Justicia in May 2019. Martinez made 118 appearances for the Dutch club.
A new defender was seen as priority for United after their struggles at the back last season. They conceded 57 goals last term, the most among the Premier League ’s top six and 31 more than champions Manchester City.
The deal comes too late for Martinez to join up with his United teammates on their preseason tour in Australia. They open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.
Reuters
An agreement has been reached for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez 🔴🇦🇷#MUFC || @LisandrMartinez— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2022
An agreement has been reached for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez 🔴🇦🇷#MUFC || @LisandrMartinez
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Man United sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez
Manchester — Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax Amsterdam to sign defender Lisandro Martinez for an initial fee of €57.37m, with €10m of potential add-ons included, both clubs confirmed on Sunday.
The deal is subject to a medical examination and a visa being granted, with completion expected in the coming days.
The length of the contract was not announced, but a source with knowledge of the agreement said that Martinez will sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club, with an option for a further 12 months included.
The 24-year-old, who can also play in midfield, will be manager Erik ten Hag’s third signing after the arrivals of Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.
Ten Hag coached Martinez for three seasons at Ajax after the player moved to the Netherlands from Argentine side Defensa y Justicia in May 2019. Martinez made 118 appearances for the Dutch club.
A new defender was seen as priority for United after their struggles at the back last season. They conceded 57 goals last term, the most among the Premier League ’s top six and 31 more than champions Manchester City.
The deal comes too late for Martinez to join up with his United teammates on their preseason tour in Australia. They open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Red Devils lash Liverpool in Bangkok
Ten Hag says Ronaldo firmly in Man United’s plans and not for sale
Manchester City sign Phillips from Leeds, Jesus heads to Arsenal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.