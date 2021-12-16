Sport / Soccer Sundowns confident Pirates will not end unbeaten run B L Premium

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to complete the double over Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League when the two sides meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday (kickoff 7.30pm).

Sundowns maintained their unbeaten record by securing a 2-1 win over Baroka FC at home on Tuesday. They also extended their unbeaten run to 24 matches in the domestic league...