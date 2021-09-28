Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Black lives of those killed in unrest matter too B L Premium

By the time you read this column it will have been more than two months — going on three — since about 350 husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers and orphans lost their lives during what officialdom has lately characterised as civil unrest. Hundreds of others have been arrested for the alleged high crime of orchestrating the July mayhem.

The country is supposedly being asked to move on — to focus on containing the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery and reconstruction and, of course, the all-important forthcoming local government elections set to take place on November 1...