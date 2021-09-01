He’s a keeper: new Bafana skipper craves success

Ronwen Williams’s journey as Bafana Bafana captain begins on Friday, and the new skipper is determined to start his tenure on a winning note.



This week Bafana coach Hugo Broos named Williams as the new captain and Egypt-based Percy Tau as his deputy in a decision that will be put to the test when the national team face Zimbabwe in a tricky 2022 World Cup qualifier away from home on Friday, and against Ghana at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg three days later.

The SuperSport United goalkeeper has captained Bafana on an interim basis on a number of occasions, but as the new captain pointed out, it will be different this time as he is taking over the armband on a permanent basis.

“Before, it was interim — it was because some players were not there, some were rested and I was the most experienced player in the camp at the time,” he said. “But now it is on a full-time basis, and it is time for me to take charge. I have been given this responsibility and I can’t shy away from it. I need to grab it and hopefully it will come with success.