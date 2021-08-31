MNINAWA NTLOKO: Cynics make Tau’s Al Ahly move all about them

My mom has been gone for almost a year, but many of the things she often said still resonate with us.

My sisters, Tandiwe and Tumeka, and I laid my mother to rest in Tsomo, Eastern Cape, in January, but Francina Vuyiswa Ntloko continues to live on in us.

She often said that people will always have something to say about you, whether you like it or not.

Mahlangebi always said, “people will always talk whether you like it or not. It is how you respond to it that matters.”

She said you must never allow the views of others to guide your destiny because you alone ultimately have to live by your decisions and life choices.

I have lived my life with this in mind since her passing in January and these words came to mind when Percy Tau made a decision that he believes is in his best interests.

Tau joined Egyptian side Al Ahly last week but guess what, the cynics have made it all about them.

They have crawled out of the woodwork and argued that Tau made a monumental blunder and should have stayed on and fought for his place at English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year old’s career switch from Europe to North Africa has led to numerous commentators and observers weighing in their two cents’ worth, with some saying the Bafana Bafana striker has taken several steps backwards.

We met Tau in Dobsonville on Monday afternoon and it was evident that he has read the numerous comments made by coaches, journalists, officials, the fans and many others since Al Ahly confirmed the capture of his signature a few days ago.

Feelings clear

He flashed a smile when we asked him to share his thoughts about everything that has been said about him, but we could see that behind the seemingly easy demeanour, he was not amused.

He measured his responses but his feelings on the matter were very clear.

“So someone feels ‘if you stay here you will be OK’,” he said, referring to those who believe he should have stuck it out in England and remained on the bench.

“But I feel at that moment you do not know what I am going through. You are at home and sitting, while I am going through something that I feel would be better if I move.”

The Bafana Bafana star has been unsettled at Brighton and while it is easy for us to pass judgment and question his decisions from the comfort of our homes, it is his life and the man has to live by his choices.

Tau, who was signed by Brighton from Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2018, struggled to break into manager Graham Potter’s XI in England. While he made an impression at the various clubs he has been loaned to by Brighton since 2018, he soon realised that he was surplus to requirements when the English side recalled him from Anderlecht in January.

He had to make a choice that made sense to him. He said on Monday it was his decision to make and not anyone else’s.

Rekindle relationship

He is well aware that moving to Egypt is a gamble. As he himself rightfully pointed out, time will tell whether he has made the right decision.

He has elected to reunite with coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly and rekindle a relationship that saw the two win the Caf Champions League while at Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

He is counting on Mosimane helping him to regain his confidence and perhaps return to Europe at the end of his loan spell in Egypt.

Some of us have had to make tough career choices in the past, but we had the comfort of making these decisions far from the public eye and without judgment from the cynics. Tau does not have the luxury of privacy.

People will always have something to say and they will have opinions as he adjusts to life in Egypt in the coming months.

• Ntloko is the digital sports editor of Arena Holdings.