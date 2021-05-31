Brazil to host Copa America as Covid-19 hit Argentina withdraws

Asuncion/Rio de Janeiro — The Copa America soccer tournament in June will take place in Brazil, the South American Football Confederation said on Monday, as it thanked President Jair Bolsonaro for stepping in after original host Argentina pulled out after a surge of Covid-19 cases.

The surprise decision, which relocates the competition from one South American coronavirus hotspot to another, means the oldest international tournament in the world will kick off as planned on June 13, with the final on July 10.

“The Brazilian government has shown agility and decisive thinking at a crucial moment for South American football,” confederation president Alejandro Dominguez said in a statement. “Brazil is in a time of stability, it has proven infrastructure and recent experience in hosting a tournament of this magnitude.”

Brazil hosted the Copa America in 2019 and the World Cup in 2014.

The decision is a boost for Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has railed against lockdowns and urged Brazilians to return to normal life.

In a separate tweet, the confederation thanked Bolsonaro for “opening the country’s doors to what is now the safest sporting event in the world”.

The president’s office directed questions to the sport department at the ministry of citizenship, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 460,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil, the second-highest number in the world after the US, and the vaccination rollout has stuttered. But Argentina is struggling with a recent spike. According to a Reuters tally, Brazil has reported 204 infections per 100,000 people in the past seven days, compared with 484 per 100,000 in Argentina.

Large protests took place across Brazil on Saturday against Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic.

Huge social demonstrations also shook Brazil during the 2013 Confederations Cup but vice-president Hamilton Mourao told reporters in Brasilia he did not expect more demonstrations during the Copa America and said he thought Brazil was a “less risky” choice than Argentina. With no fans expected to attend, the risk was diminished, he said.

But many others in Brazil, where soccer is a national obsession, were outraged by the decision.

“The authorities act as if Brazil had advanced vaccination as in the US. It will be difficult to cheer for the national team,” prominent journalist Guga Chacra wrote in a tweet.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Argentina said its outbreak meant it could no longer host.

This year's Copa America was to be the first featuring joint hosts, but Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 after a wave of protests demanding social and economic change spread across the country.

Organisers had been reluctant to cancel the lucrative tournament. The last Copa America, held in Brazil in 2019, brought in $118m in revenue.

The last-minute decision also throws up some complicated questions for the Brazilian national federation (CBF). The Brazilian league was not due to be halted for the Copa America and at least 70 league games are scheduled to be played during the month-long tournament.

