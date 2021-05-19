Arrows down Galaxy to boost chance of top-three spot

Lamontville Golden Arrows’ chances of securing a top-three finish in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table were significantly boosted by a resounding 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy in Clermont, Durban, on Wednesday.

Goals from Michael Gumede in the seventh minute, Pule Mmodi in the 32nd and Ntsako Makhubela in the 61st rounded off a polished display from the high-flying Durban team.

Mandla Ncikazi’s Arrows have enjoyed their best PSL season — their previous two best finishes were fifth — and such a promising campaign seems to deserve at least a top-four place.

Their grasp on a place in the top three or four had slipped in recent matches. Coming into this game, they had won once in eight matches and lost their last two. Their return to form on Wednesday lifted Arrows back into the top three with two games left to play for the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Galaxy are having a tough end to the season, and a flat performance in the face of Arrows’ dynamic performance saw Owen Da Gama’s ninth-placed side slump to a sixth defeat in eight matches, their top-eight chances seemingly slipping out of their grasp.