It’s not just Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s plans that have been thrown into disarray by European clubs refusing to release players‚ but also his preparations in terms of what to expect from Thursday’s opponents Ghana.

Bafana meet Ghana at FNB Stadium (kickoff 6pm) with a chance to reach the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon with a game to spare. The two nations are level on nine points each but the Black Stars have a superior goal difference.

SA will hope a win against the vaunted West Africans — who beat Bafana 2-0 in the opening game of the qualifiers in Cape Coast in November 2019 — can see Bafana wrap up qualification before Sunday’s final Group C match against Sudan (six points) in Khartoum. Sudan are away to Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.

A Fifa circular regarding Covid-19‚ stating that clubs are not expected to release players if there is a “mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five days”‚ has decimated squads for the final two rounds of the Afcon qualifiers.

Ghana‚ whose coach CK Akonnor last week announced a 30-man squad including 20 overseas-based players‚ though missing headline stars such as Jordan and Andre Ayew‚ have been hit hard by withdrawals‚ reports from Ghana suggest.

That makes it extremely difficult for Ntseki to hastily rearrange his analysis conducted on the Black Stars in the past few weeks‚ including technical reports that were sent out to the SA players before reporting to camp.

“I would say Ghana for us are more dangerous than they were when we were analysing them‚ and [now] bringing in players for this game. Because it becomes much easier for you to play when you know who you’re playing against‚ when you analyse individual players in their team‚” Ntseki said.

“But Ghana will be coming here with a different team altogether. The first leg they played against Sudan in Cape Coast they won‚ and then the second game in Sudan [both in November] they changed the team‚ and lost.

“So they are a very difficult team‚ a very dangerous team‚ even now that they have lost some of their best players. Whoever will be in that team will try to prove a point.

“So we are more concerned about our team‚ and our approach‚ in terms of playing to get results.”

Ntseki would already have adapted his research on Ghana from the combination his team were fairly convincingly outplayed by a year and a half ago in Cape Coast.

That team was coached by Kwesi Appiah‚ then under pressure from the fallout of Ghana’s disappointing 2019 Nations Cup performance in Egypt‚ where the Black Stars earned just five points to advance from the group stage, but then lost on penalties to Tunisia in the second round.

When Appiah was fired in January 2020‚ though‚ it came as a surprise as he had begun the Cameroon 2021 qualifying campaign with the win against Bafana and a 1-0 victory away to Sao Tome and Principe.

Akonnor‚ the 1990s Fortuna Koln and Wolfsburg midfielder who played in Ghana’s 3-0 1996 Nations Cup semifinal defeat to Bafana‚ was appointed and oversaw a 2-0 win at home to Sudan‚ but a shock 1-0 reversal in Khartoum.