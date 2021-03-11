Sport / Soccer

Klopp downplays Liverpool’s Champions League title hopes

Manager admits the going will be extremely tough whoever they meet in the next round of the European competition

11 March 2021 - 17:26 Arvind Sriram
Juergen Klopp. Picture: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Bengaluru — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says every club left in the Champions League will have designs on winning it, but he played down  his team’s chances as they struggle for form on the domestic front.

Liverpool advanced after Wednesday’s 2-0 win over RB Leipzig completed a 4-0 aggregate victory, moving the 2019 winners into the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons.

With the Merseyside club languishing in eighth spot in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, winning the Champions League appears their best shot at qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition next season.

“The only reason you play in this competition is because you want to win it,” Klopp said.

“I am not silly, we know so far this is not a season which looks like we will win the Champions League, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to go as far as possible and then we will see what is possible for us.

“Now we have to wait for the draw. It will be extremely tough whoever we get, but we don’t really say that far, we don’t have to.”

Mohamed Salah, who opened the scoring in the 70th minute on Wednesday before Sadio Mane made it 2-0, said it was important to focus game by game.

“The team is not in the best shape but we want to fight in the Champions League and in each game in the Premier League,” he said.

“We don’t have to look to the big picture because sometimes when you do, we see too much pressure carried on to the pitch. We just need to leave the pressure off the field and play.”

Liverpool visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

Reuters

MNINAWA NTLOKO: ‘Novice’ Motsepe about to have the last laugh

Sundowns owner’s ascent to top of the African football food chain should be no surprise
Arsenal eager to break derby spell cast by Spurs

London club have never gone six successive games against Tottenham without a win
Leipzig shift focus to domestic trophies after European exit

Coach Julian Nagelsmann says the club wants to challenge for both the league title and cup
