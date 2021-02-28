Sport / Soccer

Lean period continues for Hunt and Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs misery continues with 4-0 defeat dealt by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in Burkina Faso

28 February 2021 - 21:12 Mninawa Ntloko
Gavin Hunt, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGE PIX​
Gavin Hunt, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGE PIX​

Gavin Hunt will be glad to see the back of February after the ailing club finished the month without winning a single match in all competitions on Sunday.

Chiefs are in the midst of a lean spell and the misery continued when they were handed an embarrassing 4-0 defeat by Morocco side Wydad Casablanca in a tense Champions League group match in Burkina Faso on Sunday.

The visitors’ plans unravelled early in the game when Mohamed Ounajem put the North Africans in the lead in the seventh minute. It was always going to be a tough mountain to climb for Hunt’s charges after that early setback as they were forced to chase the game and set it back on a level footing.

Amakhosi tried to claw their way back but their brave challenge was stopped in its tracks when Ayoub El Kaabi  added a second on the stroke of halftime.

Chiefs had played well in the opening period as they went in search of the elusive equaliser but El Kaabi’s second strike took the wind out of their sails.

To their credit, the visitors never dropped their heads and continued to search for a path to Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti’s goal when play resumed in the second half.

Serbian Samir Nurković and his colleagues furiously fought for every ball but the Moroccans always had the look of a side that could break Chiefs’ resolve. And they did just that in the 85th minute when Simon Msuva brilliantly beat Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune with a delicious lob from the edge of the area.

But the North Africans were not done and Yahya Jabrane completed the humiliation when he beat Khune from the penalty spot in referee’s added time.

The referee awarded Wydad the penalty after ruling that Ramahlwe Mphahlele handled the ball in the area. The Chiefs captain was already on a yellow card and was shown the red.

It was another defeat in a different competition for Hunt after watching his charges suffer an ignominious loss to lower-tier Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup early in February. It was a humiliating result that Hunt said at the time was the most embarrassing in the 27 years he has been in football.

But these were not the only heartbreaking results he presided over as Chiefs failed to win a league match in February, with their last win back on January 19 when they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

This encounter was supposed to be played on February 13 and courted immense controversy after the Moroccans refused to grant visas to Chiefs‚ citing Covid-19 fears as the reason.

The game was postponed several times in the past few days and it took belated intervention by the Confederation of African Football and a long overdue ultimatum before the Moroccans hastily secured Burkina Faso as a neutral venue.

Chiefs drew 0-0 at home in their first outing in the group stages in a game that had Hunt pulling his hair out in frustration at FNB Stadium last week.

Themba Zwane on target as Sundowns cruise in Tanzania

The SA team got off to a flying start against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad
Sport
7 hours ago

Mikel Arteta banks on Arsenal’s senior players to ‘drive boat forward’

Gunners fight back to beat the Foxes after producing an equally impressive comeback against Benfica
Sport
7 hours ago

Zinnbauer cautious as Bucs face Maritzburg

Complacency ruled out against side that could cause an upset
Sport
3 days ago

SuperSport find their feet to hold marauding Pirates

Pirates dominate the first half, while Supersport recovered in the second half to equalise
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tiger Woods ‘was speeding before crash’
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mikel Arteta banks on Arsenal’s senior players to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Kaizer Chiefs' salary bill dwarfs Cup opponents ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Golfers to don red and black at championships in ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
WP’s Jaco Coetzee off to Bath in England
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Chiefs to finally get a crack at Morocco’s Wydad

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Caf gives Moroccans free rein to make Chiefs chase their tails

Opinion / Columnists

Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso, Sundowns set for Tanzania

Sport / Soccer

Caf to help Chiefs recover some costs of aborted trip to Morocco

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.