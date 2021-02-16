Sundowns and Stellies not guilty of stoppage for Ngconcga tribute

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch escaped punishment on Monday after they were found not guilty by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) disciplinary committee on charges of interrupting a match when they honoured defender Anele Ngconcga in 2020.

The Brazilians and Stellenbosch were hauled before the committee to explain the circumstances that led to their players participating in what was a widely applauded gesture at the time.

An insider confirmed that Sundowns and Stellenbosch won their cases when they appeared before the PSL committee on Monday.

“We are pleased that sanity prevailed and the right decision was made in the circumstances‚” Sundowns senior official Yogesh Singh said.

The match was temporarily stopped in the 16th minute as players‚ coaches and match officials clapped hands in honour of Ngcongca, who had died in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal a few days earlier.

It is unclear whether Sundowns will face another hearing over an earlier stoppage when their league match against Chippa United recently was paused in the second minute to remember former Bafana Bafana player Motjeka Madisha.

The defender‚ who died in a car accident in December‚ wore the No 2 shirt.

The circumstances are a little different as the ball had gone out of play when players and officials stood up to applaud.