Swallows coach Brandon Truter applauds his team’s fighting spirit

01 February 2021 - 21:55 Sazi Hadebe
Moroka Swallows coach Brandon Truter addresses a press conference at the PSL Offices in Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has applauded his players for their fighting spirit against so-called big teams since the club’s promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) his season.

The Birds displayed a tenacious attitude against title challengers Mamelodi Sundowns‚ SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates‚ snatching crucial points when many thought they were dead and buried.

“It’s not about me. I’ve so many experienced boys around me‚” said Truter. “You’re talking about Musa [Nyatama]‚ Wandisile [Letlabika]‚ Vuyo [Mere]‚ Cheeseboy [Lebohang Mokoena]‚ [Virgil] Vries‚ there’s so much experience in this team.

“Yes, some of the players are new in the team‚ but they have won things in the past. They are players who’ve been there and done that‚ so giving up is not in our character and that’s what we preach.

“They want to play and they want to win all the time. The intensity at training is so high that sometimes I have to say stop it, it’s enough now.

“It carries over in the match and that’s what you want. If you can transfer your training content into the match‚ it is going to serve you well and we’ve seen it in so many games.”

Swallows latest draw‚ their third in a row‚ was a 1-1 stalemate against SuperSport at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday when the Dube Birds needed Joseph Mhlongo’s 75th minute equaliser to cancel out Lucky Mohomi’s sixth-minute opener for the home side.

“Against Pirates [which ended 1-1]‚ it was last minute‚ against Sundowns [1-1] it was late and SuperSport [1-1] it was late‚ so the character and  atmosphere in the team is immense.”

Truter‚ whose team remains third on the PSL log and unbeaten after 14 rounds‚ said he was not worried about the latest three draws against Chippa United‚ Sundowns and SuperSport.

“You have to look at where the draws are. It’s draws away from home against  Sundowns‚ away from home against SuperSport‚” he said. “So these are tough teams who’ve been there and done that. In the PSL getting a draw against teams like these is gold.”

The Swallows coach also pointed out that fatigue could be crippling his side with six matches played in January.

“Definitely‚ the number of games we played in January is going take a toll.  “We’ve played six matches during a four-week period.

“We are doing all right with the draws. If we didn’t create chances it would have been worrying for me‚ but we did create and we just didn’t take them.”

Truter said his players want to win every match and he sees it in their eyes when things are not going the way they want.

“As I was greeting the players after the match [on Saturday]‚ you could see the frustration‚” he said. “I think within our camp we’re expected to win every game‚ but we must be mindful also that we’re a newly promoted team.

“We fancy our chances in the second round [of the league] with our home games in Dobsonville. We’ve already played Pirates‚ Sundowns and SuperSport away and the only big teams that we’ll be going to are [Kaizer] Chiefs and Cape Town City.

“Our aim is to get results at Dobsonville. Scoring so late in games to get the draws, tells you about the character of the team. We don’t give up, we fight to the end.”

