Sport / Soccer

Premier Soccer League’s first CEO dies

11 January 2021 - 14:31 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that former CEO Trevor Phillips has died.

The “British Bulldog”‚ as Phillips was affectionately known‚ was the first CEO of the PSL and is credited with playing a crucial role in ensuring that the league found its footing and appealed to sponsors.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Trevor ‘British Bulldog’ Phillips‚ the first CEO of the Premier Soccer League‚” the league said in a statement.

“The PSL executive committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr Phillips’ family‚ more particularly‚ his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon. The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully.”

Phillips’s last stint as CEO of the league was in 2007 and he was replaced by Norwegian Kjetil Siem, who was in charge at the Parktown offices from 2007 to 2011.

Siem was followed by Zola Majavu‚ Stanley Matthews‚ Cambridge Mokanyane and Brand de Villiers, while Mato Madlala has been acting in the position since 2015.

Ernst Middendorp plays down Maritzburg’s win over Chiefs

The coach says Amakhosi were disadvantaged by having to play away in Angola in the Caf Champions League
Sport
19 hours ago

Da Gama set to step into Galaxy hot seat

Former Highlands Park coach to take charge of club that bought defunct side’s league status
Sport
1 hour ago

It’s the late Mahlatsi show as Swallows deny Pirates

SA Under-23 international scores equaliser in injury time to secure 1-1 draw
Sport
20 hours ago

Safa suspends all amateur football again

Netball SA also announces it is suspending all activities due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the country
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Justin Thomas ‘sorry’ for using anti-gay slur at ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Bulls top Currie Cup standings to secure home ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Nearly 80% of Japanese are worried about Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Carlos Vinicius ends lowly Marine’s FA Cup run
Sport / Soccer
5.
Ernst Middendorp plays down Maritzburg’s win over ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.