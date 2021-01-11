The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that former CEO Trevor Phillips has died.

The “British Bulldog”‚ as Phillips was affectionately known‚ was the first CEO of the PSL and is credited with playing a crucial role in ensuring that the league found its footing and appealed to sponsors.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Trevor ‘British Bulldog’ Phillips‚ the first CEO of the Premier Soccer League‚” the league said in a statement.

“The PSL executive committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr Phillips’ family‚ more particularly‚ his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon. The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully.”

Phillips’s last stint as CEO of the league was in 2007 and he was replaced by Norwegian Kjetil Siem, who was in charge at the Parktown offices from 2007 to 2011.

Siem was followed by Zola Majavu‚ Stanley Matthews‚ Cambridge Mokanyane and Brand de Villiers, while Mato Madlala has been acting in the position since 2015.