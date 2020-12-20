Sport / Soccer

FA Women's Super League

Arsenal rise to second place in women’s league after thrashing Everton

20 December 2020 - 19:32 Philip O'Connor

, Man United stay top of COVID-hit WSL

Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Arsenal thumped Everton 4-0 to climb to second place behind Manchester United, who thrashed bottom side Bristol City 6-1 on a Sunday that had three of the six FA Women's Super League games postponed, two of them due to Covid-19.

Chelsea's tie with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United's clash with Aston Villa were postponed after the home teams had positive tests in their camps, while Birmingham City against Manchester City was pushed back due to a waterlogged pitch.

Arsenal did not miss prolific Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema against Everton as she was rested, with Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord netting in the first ten minutes en route to an easy 4-0 win.

That convincing victory lifted them to second in the standings on 22 points after 10 games, four behind surprise leaders Manchester United who had a scoring spree of their own at home to bottom side Bristol City.

Leah Galton scored twice for the Red Devils and forward Tobin Heath also nabbed a brace as they completely outplayed City, who finish the year bottom of the table with two points from ten games.

In Sunday's late game, Jessica Fishlock scored twice and Rachel Rowe grabbed a goal as Reading ran out 3-1 winners away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reuters 

Pirates turn focus to Confederation Cup tie

The Buccaneers take on Angola side Sagrada Esperança in Luanda on Tuesday after a bye in the first qualification stage
Sport
4 days ago

Fiery derby awaits new Brom manager Allardyce

The first game of Albion's coach since his Premier League return will see him trying to keep relegation at bay
Sport
4 days ago

Resurgent Barca and Real set to ramp up title challenge

Despite the Catalans’ inconsistent season the coach believes they’re in the running for league honours
Sport
4 days ago

It’s the team messing up, not the coach, says Arsenal keeper

The Gunners have been shooting blanks and languish near the bottom of the table
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Arsenal rise to second place in women’s league ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Lampard backs Werner to end Chelsea goal drought
Sport / Soccer
3.
Batting collapse sends shock waves through ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
England hire Jacques Kallis as batting consultant ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Steve Smith dismisses back injury ahead of Boxing ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Kaizer Chiefs and Gavin Hunt on the ropes with Celtic up next

Sport / Soccer

United’s Solskjaer commiserates with sacked Bilic

Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.