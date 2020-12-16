Sport / Soccer

Pitso Mosimane tests positive for Covid-19

Coach that led Al Ahly to a record ninth Caf Champions League title will self-isolate at home

16 December 2020 - 17:35 Ofentse Ratsie
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

Egyptian football club Al Ahly have confirmed that head coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Mosimane will follow the ministry of health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home,” the club said on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old coach ended Ahly’s seven-year wait for the Caf Champions League title and led the continental powerhouses to a record ninth title in dramatic fashion when his troops beat Zamalek in the Derby of the Century in November.

He joined Al Ahly in September just days after leading Mamelodi Sundowns to a domestic treble in SA and left in a shock move to become the African Club of the 20th Century’s first black sub-Saharan coach.

He entered the annals of elite coaches on the African continent to have won two Caf Champions League trophies with different clubs when he led the Egyptians to their first title since 2013 in November.

Mosimane added to his Champions League title won in 2016 with Sundowns.

