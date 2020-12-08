Sport / Soccer

Man City focus on Marseille, not derby, says Pep Guardiola

08 December 2020 - 18:26 Arvind Sriram
Pep Guardiola. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not be forced to rest players for Wednesday’s Champions League home game against Olympique de Marseille even though his side have sealed top spot in Group C and face Manchester United at the weekend.

City clinched top spot with a goalless draw at Porto last week and Guardiola said while he would select a number of younger players, he has no qualms about fielding a full-strength side ahead of the derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Everyone has played a lot of minutes. Like I said, we will play to win the game. I don’t rotate the team, I put all the players in the best condition and decide the best team for this game,” Guardiola told reporters.

“There is not one team for one competition. The last few days, except two or three players, everyone was involved. If someone plays a lot of minutes and has a lot of problems, of course we consider resting, but today everybody was fit.

“I don’t say this player won’t play because I’m thinking of other games. The team that will play tomorrow can play against United. I want to win. After Thursday, Friday we start to think about United.”

Sergio Aguero is in line to make his return after shaking off niggling injuries. The 32-year-old Argentinian made his first start of the season in October after knee surgery but has missed City’s last three games due to discomfort.

“We will decide tomorrow [Wednesday],” Guardiola said. “Sergio maybe will be on the bench. He will train today and we will see the reaction tomorrow. The good thing is he has been part of the group for the last three or four days.” 

Reuters

Nurkovic’s return good news for under-fire Chiefs coach Hunt

The striker’s absence has been a big reason for the team’s stuttering start to the domestic season
Sport
1 day ago

Lagging Chiefs desperate for the points‚ says Daniel Cardoso

Leopards will be a challenge for more fancied Amakhosi, who have not won any of their last three matches
Sport
2 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane chalks up second treble in one season

The former Sundowns coach completes a dream start as Al Ahly beat El Gaish to secure the Egyptian Cup
Sport
2 days ago

Gladbach confident of surviving Real pressure

Coach Marco Rose believes his team can beat the Madrid side and book a Champions League knockout spot
Sport
2 hours ago

