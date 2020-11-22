Sport / Soccer

West Ham’s Sebastien Haller heaps more misery on Sheffield United

Striker’s thumping goal leaves home side rooted to the bottom of the standings

22 November 2020 - 19:17 Philip O’Connor
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring their first goal with Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals during the match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Britain, November 22 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CATHERINE IVILL
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring their first goal with Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals during the match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Britain, November 22 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CATHERINE IVILL

London — West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller’s thumping second-half strike condemned Sheffield United to a 1-0 Premier League home defeat on Sunday that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the standings with a single point after nine games.

Though the visitors dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes, the Blades created several opportunities with striker Oliver McBurnie going closest with a header that forced a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski.

Their wasteful finishing was punished in the 56th minute as West Ham won the ball in midfield and worked it up to French-born Ivory Coast striker Haller, who drilled a thunderous shot into the top corner via the fingertips of Aaron Ramsdale.

Haller had a chance to double his side’s advantage but fluffed his first-time shot from Arthur Masuaku’s centre, steering the ball wide of the target in the 70th minute.

Scorer of six league goals last season, Scotland striker McBurnie has yet to open his account this term but his aerial ability and tireless running caused problems throughout as Sheffield United poured forward in search of an equaliser. He finally beat Fabianski in the 75th minute, but his left-foot shot hit the crossbar as West Ham hung on for a win that moves them up to eighth place on 14 points.

The Blades remain bottom having scored just four league goals, and wingback George Baldock could not hide his disappointment at the final whistle.

“It’s been our story of the season — good box to box, but not taking our chances. It’s not just the strikers, we are lacking that final bit and it is costing us,” he told Sky Sports.

In the early match Everton’s in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a brace and midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure scored his first goal for the club as they beat Fulham 3-2 to return to winning ways.

Reuters

Dortmund’s Erling Haaland makes waves in Bundesliga

Norwegian scores four goals in a sensational second-half performance
Sport
1 hour ago

Aubameyang and Gabon teammates sleep on airport floor

Arsenal star and the Panthers  barred from leaving Banjul airport overnight ahead of Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gambia
Sport
6 days ago

All eyes on Flick as Bayern prepare to defend lead

Former assistant to Loew could replace him if he steps down as coach of Germany
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana huff and puff their way to a win over minnows Sao Tome

Two goals in two minutes late in the game prevent embarrassment to a team not to be trusted
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... governance and ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Major victories, but to the sound ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Record prize money for golf contests
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Medvedev and Thiem confirm the changing of the ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Celtic’s Victor Letsoalo sends Sundowns crashing
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Man City’s Pep Guardiola extends contract to 2023

Sport / Soccer

Man City to put Tottenham’s new belief to the test

Sport / Soccer

Harry Kane goal leads mighty Spurs to the top

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.