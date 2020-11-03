Orlando Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele has confirmed that assistant coach Fadlu Davids will take charge of the team in Wednesday night’s league match against Bloemfontein Celtic in the absence of head coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Zinnbauer departed hastily from OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday for Germany‚ because his son‚ Fabio, is in a coma in hospital after a horror car accident in Nuremburg on October 23.

Zinnbauer departed straight from overseeing Pirates’ MTN8 semifinal first-leg clash against Kaizer Chiefs. Initially all Pirates would reveal was that the coach’s son was in hospital.

A report on the website of German newspaper Bild on Tuesday revealed Fabio Zinnbauer had been in a car accident and was in a coma. Given that news‚ it does not seem the coach will return soon.

Mbele confirmed on Tuesday that Davids will take charge against Celtic‚ but would not answer whether he would be at the helm beyond that‚ or even to Sunday’s semifinal second leg against Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

“Fadlu will be in charge [on Wednesday] against Celtic‚” was all the Bucs official would say.

Bild’s report showed a photo of Fabio Zinnbauer’s mangled Skoda Octavia under a truck trailer. “The 24-year-old Skoda driver is in mortal danger‚” the Bild report stated.

In the story‚ Bild said: “It is the son of Joe Zinnbauer. The ex-HSV coach [now in SA with Orlando Pirates] is very worried about Fabio. Fabio is seriously injured and is in a coma. The police are investigating. How it came to the horror crash at 1pm has not yet been clarified.”

Pirates’ statement at the weekend read: “Orlandopiratesfc can confirm that the club has granted the head coach leave to go home to Germany. Unfortunately‚ out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family‚ we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital. The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time. He will be back soon.”

Asked about his departure‚ Zinnbauer said: “Please understand that it’s family and very‚ very close to me and the family. We will speak about it in the official [way] next. Sorry‚ I hope you understand it.”

The 50-year-old Zinnbauer arrived at Pirates in December 2019 to replace Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic and helped the Buccaneers to a third-place finish on the log behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns and runner-up Kaizer Chiefs.