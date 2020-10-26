Chippa United will not give an inch when they face limping Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night‚ says captain Veli Mothwa.

The Chilli Boys return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for their first home game of the season and will be looking to inflict more damage on a wounded Amakhosi.

Mothwa is confident the home side will be able to feed off their opening result against Cape Town City on Saturday which saw the Eastern Cape side battle back to claim a point at the Cape Town Stadium.

Amakhosi will arrive in the metro looking to get back on track after stumbling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium at the weekend.

But Mothwa said they would battle for every blade of grass on their home patch with the aim of coming away with a positive result.

“They might be a wounded lion‚ but so are we. Remember what Chiefs did to us [last season]? So there is no peace‚ no forgiveness for what they did to us. No matter what they bring at us we are going to fight‚” Mothwa said.

“We don’t care if they lost on Saturday‚ our focus is on this game. Whoever wants it more and works harder to succeed will be the happier team‚” he said.

Mothwa said despite the clash being billed as a big game‚ it would come down to application by the players.

“Yes it is a big-time game‚ we understand it will be tough. But I think it will come down to how we apply our minds and work towards achieving what we need to on the pitch‚” the Chilli Boys shot stopper said.

Asked if a few wins would further motivate their young side to carry on working hard to keep them in the hunt at the top end of the log‚ Mothwa said their focus was to take each game as it comes and not look too far ahead.

“We are planning for tomorrow and whatever comes‚ we will take it before we look ahead to our third game‚” Mothwa said on Monday.

The skipper said the team was youthful and felt they were capable of taking on any side.

“With what Chippa has now‚ so many teams will cry after a game because what we have is so good. It’s nice to watch and we are here to work hard for the team and for each other.”