Sport / Soccer

Good win but room for improvement, says Sundowns coach

Mngqithi is concerned about the number of chances his players wasted in front of goal against Chiefs

26 October 2020 - 14:44 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Mamelodi Sundowns may have handed Kaizer Chiefs an embarrassing 3-0 thumping on the opening day of the season at the weekend but co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not satisfied.

Sundowns got the defence of their league title off to an impressive start at FNB Stadium but Mngqithi‚ who was appointed as co-coach with Rulani Mokwena after former head coach Pitso Mosimane’s departure to Al Ahly in Egypt in September‚ wants more from his charges.

Mngqithi said the players achieved good things against Chiefs but is concerned about the number of chances they wasted in front of goal.

“One must just comment on the good work the players have done‚” he said. “They put in a very good shift, but I am a little bit unhappy with the number of chances we created and did not convert.

“I believe that we could easily have scored five or six if you check the chances  we created.

“We could have scored a lot more goals in the first half because we got some opportunities that we could have used but unfortunately we did not.

“In the second half it got a little  scrappy‚ not as organised‚ more especially offensively‚ because we did not get our passing patterns the right way. But in patches we still managed to create some good moments.”

Mngqithi said they still have a lot of work to do before Sundowns are firing on all cylinders. He was happy that goalkeeper Denis Onyango kept a clean sheet.

“I think this is a performance that we can build on‚ but we still have a long way to go because the team is not at a level one would like it to be.

“There is still a lot of work to be done‚ more especially in keeping possession and taking care of the ball. One must also comment on the good work done by coach Rhulani Mokwena and [senior coach] Steve Komphela on the set-piece we scored from because they were busy with it [on Friday] and it paid off [on Saturday].

“One must really give credit to the good work that they have done. That is why it is important to have a team of people that are capable of making sure we get the outcomes we are looking for. It was a good delivery from Rivaldo [Coetzee] and a good finish from Peter [Shalulile].

“The first half looked good‚ we had a lot of good playing angles‚ good passing patterns‚ but I still feel we were not assertive enough,” Mngqithi said.

Saints deserved win but red card was a joke, says Carlo Ancelotti

Everton lose for the first time this season as The Saints beat them 2-0
Sport
19 hours ago

Swallows happy to settle for a draw in Stellenbosch

Skelem steals a point from the newly promoted Birds
Sport
20 hours ago

Frank Lampard chides VAR after Chelsea denied the spot

Dismissal of London club’s penalty did not help United break winless streak at home
Sport
21 hours ago

Juergen Klopp praises Liverpool’s heart after comeback win

Coach pleased with two victories after Merseyside derby in a tough week with lots of play against hard opponents
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and Pitso Mosimane dominate PSL awards

Zwane scores an impressive hat-trick of awards and former coach Mosimane named coach of the season
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
World mark could be in sights as Tatjana ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Frank Lampard chides VAR after Chelsea denied the ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Beresford Williams leads mass resignations at ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Sri Lanka to tour SA for two-Test series, says ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Serial winner Lewis Hamilton overtakes Schumacher
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.