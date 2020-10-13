Sport / Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

13 October 2020 - 19:28 Andrei Khalip
Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Lisbon — Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday’s Uefa Nations League game against Sweden but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo’s positive test, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Five-times world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side’s 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve’s Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group-stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

Reuters

What is the story with ‘Project Big Picture’ in English football?

The power grab, as some critics are calling the proposal, will represent the biggest change for a long time in how the game is run in England
Sport
4 hours ago

Positive virus test at Mercedes a concern for Lewis Hamilton

The Formula One world champion says it is a worry as he prepares for a record-equalling 91st career victory in Sunday’s race
Sport
5 days ago

England coach Jones worried about ruck rather than virus

Eddie Jones says Covid-19 is a fact of life and he  is just trying to get the best players he can
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Q&A: Closed borders and silver linings
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Arsenal should make use of Ozil’s talents, says ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Seven years on, ‘Brand O’Connor’ is back in vogue
Sport / Rugby
4.
Steve Komphela’s role at Sundowns uncertain
Sport / Soccer
5.
Rafa’s French Open record the best in sport, says ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

What is the story with ‘Project Big Picture’ in English football?

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal should make use of Ozil’s talents, says Wenger

Sport / Soccer

Hard-hit Barcelona to cut players’ salaries

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.