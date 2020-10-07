Sport / Soccer

Hard-hit Barcelona to cut players’ salaries

The club is trimming costs after losing out on income during the pandemic

07 October 2020 - 16:46 Richard Martin
Lionel Messi. Picture: MANU FERNANDEZ / REUTERS
Lionel Messi. Picture: MANU FERNANDEZ / REUTERS

Barcelona — Barcelona will cut the pay of players, coaches and non-sporting staff to adapt to the huge losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a club source says.

Staff have been notified of the need to reduce costs after the club posted a loss of €97m in its annual financial report.

The employees, including players, have been asked to nominate a representative to represent them in the negotiations over changes to their salaries, the source said.

Barca have been forced to hold all home matches without spectators since the pandemic began in March, destroying revenue from ticket sales. Income from merchandising and stadium and museum tours has also been badly affected by a huge drop in tourism to the city.

Barca’s accounts make for grim reading, showing a 14% drop in revenue from the previous year and the doubling of net debt to €488m. The club enacted a temporary pay cut of 70% at the end of March at the height of the pandemic, lasting as long as Spain’s national state of alarm, which ended in June.

Financial troubles led to Barca lightening the biggest wage bill in European football by offloading Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal for next to nothing, while selling Arthur Melo for €72m and Nelson Semedo for €30m. They brought in only three players — Miralem Pjanic, Francisco Trincao and Sergino Dest — for a combined €112m.

They did not make any extra additions before the transfer window shut on Monday, despite showing interest in Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay.

Reuters

Bongani Zungu teams up with Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers

Rangers manager says SA midfielder Bongani Zungu will add strength and depth to the team
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates have a big clean-out with eight players released

Three who played irregularly for Bucs over the past few years are among those who ended their contracts by mutual consent
Sport
1 day ago

United sign four, Partey joins Gunners and Bayern make double move

Arsenal meet £45m release clause for 27-year-old Ghana international, who should add some steel to their midfield
Sport
1 day ago

Samir Nurkovic not for sale, insist Amakhosi

Chiefs stress they have no intention of entertaining any potential suitors for Serbian star striker at this stage
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pirates have a big clean-out with eight players ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Podoroska downs Svitolina to make French Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pasifika snub the latest example of being ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Cricket SA’s Marius Schoeman vows to resign if ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
United sign four, Partey joins Gunners and Bayern ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sensational Fati shows there is life after Messi

Sport / Soccer

Emotional Luis Suarez proud to have thrived alongside Messi

Sport / Soccer

Barca striker Suarez heads for Atletico Madrid

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.