Sport / Soccer

Ajax, Leopards in promotion/relegation showdown

Cape side hope to bag all three points but their opponents are better placed on the playoff table for earning a Premier League spot

17 September 2020 - 15:41 Marc Strydom
Calvin Marlin. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Grant Pitcher
Calvin Marlin. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Grant Pitcher

A big playoff win over Black Leopards on Friday could all but guarantee Ajax Cape Town a return to the Premiership‚ but Urban Warriors coach Calvin Marlin has cautioned that the first objective is the three points by any margin.

For Leopards‚ a win in the second-last promotion/relegation playoff match at Rand Stadium would seal their place in the top-flight with a game to spare.

A draw would leave Leopards needing to win by any margin or draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) at FNB Stadium on Monday.

Ajax‚ the National First Division runners-up who led for most of the season but were pipped at the post on the final day by Swallows FC‚ bounced back into serious contention for promotion with a 5-1 thrashing of TTM on Tuesday.

Ajax have six points from three matches and the big win gave the Warriors a +4 goal difference. Leopards have six points from two games and +3.

If Ajax beat Lidoda Duvha by a single-goal margin they will leave Leopards needing a win by three goals in the final playoff fixture on Monday against TTM at FNB Stadium.

But given how porous TTM have been in conceding three big playoff defeats — conceding 11 goals and scoring just three — Ajax might hope to put a few goals past Leopards‚ if they manage a win at all.

Marlin said the Cape side’s first target must be the three points.

“Yeah‚ big game on Friday. A must-win for us; we’ve got to get the positive result‚” the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper said. “I’m not going to say how many goals we need. But I think if we just start with the win we’ll put the pressure on Leopards to get a big win in the last game.”

Ajax blew a seven-point lead over Swallows in the biobubble‚ with scoring a big problem for the Cape team.

Veteran 35-year-old Eleazar Rodgers’s six strikes in five games‚ including a hat-trick against TTM on Tuesday‚ has spurred Ajax to find their form in front of goal‚ and they have eight goals from their three playoff games.

Leopards’ six points have come from a 3-1 win against TTM and a 1-0 victory against Ajax.

Should Leopards and Ajax complete the playoffs after Monday’s fixture level on points and goal difference‚ the number of goals scored is the deciding factor‚ which at present favours the Cape side (Ajax have scored eight and Leopards four).

Arsenal tie down striker Aubameyang with new deal

Arsenal’s top scorer says signing for the special club was never in doubt
Sport
1 day ago

A look back at the opening weekend of the English Premier League

Ancelotti scores handsomely by showing faith in the new faces at Everton
Sport
3 days ago

Royal Bafokeng Stadium: a perfect football venue looking for a team

Royal Bafokeng Stadium is underused because there are no PSL or first division clubs in North West
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The making of a destination ... ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
SA rugby to restart with a Loftus double-header
Sport / Rugby
3.
Wayde van Niekerk storms to victory in Switzerland
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Linda Zondi cries foul after failing to make ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Damn these oracles’ talk of four ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Ajax revive their hopes of promotion after hammering TTM

Sport / Soccer

‘Special’ Leeds make a statement despite Anfield defeat

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.