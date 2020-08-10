Bidvest Wits’ 18-year-old wing, Rowan Human, is the best player in SA at his age‚ Clever Boys coach Gavin Hunt has declared.

Human came on as a substitute in Wits’ 3-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Hunt predicted Human‚ who held his own and had some bright moments against a classy Sundowns side, will be “a superstar”.

The Wits coach kept his word of fielding some of his young players‚ with Human‚ who has already featured for Wits in 2019/2020‚ coming on at the break for Kgaogelo Sekgota. Hunt said more are guaranteed game time in the coming months in the Gauteng bio-bubble.

Hunt has promoted eight more young players from Wits’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve team for the remainder of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season. On the evidence of the injury-ravaged opening two games in Saturday’s semifinals, he is going to need them.

He said his plan had been to start 19-year-old Solly Khunyedi‚ but the left-winger had missed training after coming into contact with someone who tested positive with Covid-19 last week.

“As the fixtures get finished you will see more and more [of Wits’ promoted players]‚” Hunt said.

“I wanted to start Solly but with his Covid testing I never trained him the whole week. I trained him this morning‚ and he looked a bit rusty.

“He’s been unbelievable in training the last three weeks. He’s been scoring goals‚ he’s certainly been a shining light for me.

“We don’t have the biggest squad so we had to realign a bit and change it a bit. We had to play Deon Hotto out of position [on the right]. Elias Pelembe hasn’t come back and Sameehg Doutie was suspended so we didn’t have anyone on the right-hand side.

“And the I put the kid [Human] in and he was a revelation. He's the best player in SA at his age. There's no better player than him. I believe he'll be a superstar.

“I’ve got him for the next two‚ three weeks‚ and that’ll be the last time I’ll see him. So I’m disappointed about that.”

Wits’ PSL franchise has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and the team will be relocated to Limpopo next season.

Wits COO Jonathan Schloss said he could not comment on whether the Wits team doctor has tested positive for Covid-19 due to privacy concerns.

Wits‚ in sixth place in the Premiership‚ meet leaders Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday in a crucial fixture in the title race.