Chiefs suspend football manager Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Bobby Motaung following incriminating videos that went viral in the past week showing the club’s football manager partying during the national coronavirus lockdown.

This was announced by Chiefs on their social media platforms and official website on Tuesday.

The move comes as a huge surprise. Bobby Motaung — son of club owner Kaizer Motaung and half-sibling to club officials Jessica‚ Kemiso and Kaizer Junior — has largely run Chiefs’ signings and hiring and firing of coaches.

A statement from Chiefs reads: “As part of our policies and continuous process of monitoring the public conduct of our members‚ players and staff‚ Kaizer Chiefs has decided to summarily suspend football manager Bobby Motaung.

“This is a result of a number of videos circulating on social media wherein the football manager is seen taking part in festivities during what looks like the lockdown period. The club has been involved in the internal processes of investigating his conduct‚ which led to the decision to suspend him.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic‚ our processes have been intensified and stringent measures have been put in place to ensure the club and its members play a role in the curbing of the spread of the virus and flattening the curve.

“Subsequently‚ the club would like to confirm that Bobby Motaung is suspended with immediate effect up to and including 31 August 2020. He is not allowed to accompany the team to any training session or scheduled matches.

“Even though he has tested negative on three occasions for Covid-19 during the club’s mandatory tests‚ he is ordered to remain home and self-quarantine during this time. This is in line with the rules and regulations of the club according to the protocols that we have put in place.

“The club reaffirms its stance to all stakeholders of our commitment to play an exemplary role to assist in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.”

Motaung was lambasted for his behaviour in the videos which came just as professional football is about to return with the restart of the Premier Soccer League in a bio-safe bubble from Saturday.