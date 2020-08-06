Man United need a real goalscorer, Paul Scholes says
His choice would be Spurs’ Harry Kane over Borussia winger Jadon Sancho
Bengaluru — Paul Scholes says Manchester United lack a prolific centre-forward and should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
United have been strongly linked with a move for the 20-year-old Sancho, but media reports say the club have balked at Dortmund’s valuation of about £100m.
England captain Kane signed a six-year contract extension with Spurs in 2018 but said in March he could leave if they do not progress in the right direction.
“Don’t get me wrong, Sancho is a top-quality footballer. I think he would improve any team in world football,” Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with United, told BT Sport.
“His stats say that he is a goalscorer, he will make and score lots of goals. I just think we already have three forwards or wide men that are very similar to Sancho, possibly not quite as good as him, but potentially I think they could be.”
Scholes said Kane is the out-and-out goalscorer United need right now.
“I think if that is Harry Kane you are talking about, I would be more desperate to sign him than Sancho at this stage,” he added. “I just think United need a centre-forward, a real No 9, a real goalscorer, and Kane would be that man for me.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.