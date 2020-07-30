Man City strengthen their defence with Nathan Ake for £41m

Manchester — Manchester City’s £41m bid for Bournemouth central defender Nathan Ake has been accepted by the relegated south coast team, the Bournemouth Echo reported on Thursday.

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday, and Ake is one of the players expected to move to continue playing in the top flight.

The 25-year-old Dutch defender was part of Chelsea’s youth system and loaned out to Bournemouth before signing for the Cherries for £20m in June 2017.

City, who finished runners-up in the Premier League, are looking to strengthen the centre of their defence as Pep Guardiola looks to improve his squad for a title challenge next season.

City have also been linked with Valencia winger Ferran Torres. The 20-year-old is seen as a potential replacement for German Leroy Sane, who joined Bayern Munich recently in a move reported to be worth €45m plus add-ons.

Reuters