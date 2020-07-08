Arsenal boss red-cards vagaries of VAR

London — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he does not understand the video assistant referee (VAR) after its role in the red card for young Gunners forward Eddie Nketiah in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Nketiah was sent off seconds after coming on when his late lunge on James Justin was deemed worthy of a sending-off by referee Chris Kavanagh after he came to the side of the pitch to review the incident.

“In the past year I have never seen a referee check any images,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “I do not understand the rules. But I can do nothing now.”

In January, the body that manages elite referees, Professional Game Match Officials, said referees should start using pitchside monitors for red-card decisions in which it is felt they should have the final say.

Following that advice, Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo was red-carded by Graham Scott after he used the monitors to review a foul in the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle on March 7.

Arteta feels there is no consistency and a Leicester player should have been sent off in the closing minutes of the first half.

“It can be a red card but then Leicester has to play with 10 men,” said Arteta. “For an incident that happened between the 40th and 45th minute, it has to be a red card as well.”

Arteta is the latest manager to question VAR with Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti and José Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur calling for a review of the rules.

The draw left Leicester fourth and still in the running for a Champions League place, while Arsenal are seventh.

AFP