Sport / Soccer

Arsenal boss red-cards vagaries of VAR

Mikel Arteta becomes the latest manager to question VAR after Eddie Nketiah’s sending-off

08 July 2020 - 17:49 Agency Staff
Arsenal's Spanish head coach, Mikel Arteta. Picture: AFP/GLYN KIRK
Arsenal's Spanish head coach, Mikel Arteta. Picture: AFP/GLYN KIRK

London — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he does not understand the video assistant referee (VAR) after its role in the red card for young Gunners forward Eddie Nketiah in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Nketiah was sent off seconds after coming on when his late lunge on James Justin was deemed worthy of a sending-off by referee Chris Kavanagh after he came to the side of the pitch to review the incident.

“In the past year I have never seen a referee check any images,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “I do not understand the rules. But I can do nothing now.”

In January, the body that manages elite referees, Professional Game Match Officials, said referees should start using pitchside monitors for red-card decisions in which it is felt they should have the final say.

Following that advice, Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo was red-carded by Graham Scott after he used the monitors to review a foul in the 1-0 defeat by Newcastle on March 7.

Arteta feels there is no consistency and a Leicester player should have been sent off in the closing minutes of the first half.

“It can be a red card but then Leicester has to play with 10 men,” said Arteta. “For an incident that happened between the 40th and 45th minute, it has to be a red card as well.”

Arteta is the latest manager to question VAR with Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti and José Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur calling for a review of the rules.

The draw left Leicester fourth and still in the running for a Champions League place, while Arsenal are seventh.

AFP

From live-tweeting cancelled games to classic reruns, media keeps fans occupied

La Liga club Leganes broadcast match that wasn’t against Valladolid and newspaper AS reported on it
Sport
3 months ago

Jamie Vardy could come to England’s rescue

With Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford out with injuries, striker is a Euro option
Sport
3 months ago

Wolves come from behind to down Spurs

Win puts Wolverhampton side in sixth spot in league table, just behind Manchester United
Sport
4 months ago

Man United outclass Watford to stay in top-four hunt

Red Devils run out easy winners to move into a challenging position behind Chelsea
Sport
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Ferrari axing blamed for Sebastian Vettel’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mokwena set for Sundowns return
Sport / Soccer
3.
Gerbrandt Grobler heads for Stade Français
Sport / Rugby
4.
Global accolade for Bok captain Kolisi
Sport / Rugby
5.
Klopp’s dream team is all home-grown talent
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.