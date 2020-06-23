Sport / Soccer

Burnley captain hailed after denouncing ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt

Ben Mee says he is ashamed of the football fans who flew the banner over Etihad Stadium

23 June 2020 - 18:35 Agency Staff
A banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ is towed by an aeroplane above the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Burnley in Manchester on June 22. Picture: SHAUN BOTTERILL/AFP
A banner reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ is towed by an aeroplane above the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Burnley in Manchester on June 22. Picture: SHAUN BOTTERILL/AFP

Players’ union bosses praised Burnley captain Ben Mee’s reaction to a “White Lives Matter” banner flown over the Etihad Stadium, as antiracism campaigners said change was unstoppable.

A banner reading “White Lives Matter Burnley” was towed by an aeroplane shortly after all players and match officials had taken a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday.

Mee, in his post-match comments after his side’s 5-0 defeat by Manchester City, said he was “ashamed”, urging people to “come into the 21st century”.

In a statement, Burnley promised to hand lifetime bans to those responsible.

Iffy Onuora, an equalities officer for the Professional Footballers’ Association, said the Burnley skipper’s strong words had been well chosen. “You get that moment of deflation but then there’s the positive reaction since,” he said. “I said Ben Mee was absolutely fantastic. You feel inspired again. These are uncomfortable conversations but to progress you have to have them.”

The words “Black Lives Matter” have been printed on the back of shirts in place of players’ names for the first 12 games of the Premier League’s return. Players, coaches and referees have taken a knee before kickoff in every match to show their support for the fight against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in the US in May.

“In itself, the words themselves aren’t offensive, it’s the context,” said Onuora, a former head coach of the Ethiopia national side, referring to the banner. “It’s the rejection of conversations we are having at the moment and that’s what it represents.”

Sanjay Bhandari, chair of Kick It Out, English football’s antiracism charity, said the fans who had organised the stunt were missing the point. “The point of Black Lives Matter is not to diminish the importance of other people’s lives,” he said. “It is to highlight that black people are being denied certain human rights simply by virtue of the colour of their skin. It is about equality.”

Piara Powar, executive director of anti-discrimination body Football Against Racism in Europe, said those flying the banner were fighting a losing battle as momentum for change was unstoppable.

“Set against the BLM message of equal rights, ‘White Lives Matter’ can only be motivated by racism and a denial of equal rights,” he said. “It shows exactly why the fight for equality is so important and why the majority of people have supported it.

“The movement, the issues that are being discussed and the change that will arise is unstoppable. History will judge that this was a moment that led to change.”

 AFP

Liverpool back at Anfield as Man City can sustain title wait

Reds can claim the English title if Manchester City drop points at Chelsea
Sport
2 hours ago

Solskjaer hails De Gea as ‘world’s best’ keeper

United manager praises goalkeeper despite ‘freak’ goal against Spurs
Sport
2 hours ago

Phil Neville eyes move into club football after Pep talk

Former England defender says one of the drawbacks in managing an international team is the shortage of time with the players
Sport
3 hours ago

Juventus win lifts pressure on coach Maurizio Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring and Paulo Dybala curls in a brilliant second to give Turin side a comfortable victory
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The golf retail conundrum: the ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Durban July no longer in jeopardy after Gold ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Ministry warns sports bodies to comply with level ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Quinton Fortune eyes top job at Manchester United
Sport / Soccer
5.
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Two Amakhosi players in quarantine with Covid-19

Sport / Soccer

Real Madrid set the pace in La Liga as Barca become chasers

Sport / Soccer

Quinton Fortune eyes top job at Manchester United

Sport / Soccer

The strengths that made champions-elect Liverpool so indomitable

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.