Two Amakhosi players in quarantine with Covid-19

23 June 2020 - 17:14 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/JOZEF POLC
Two unnamed Kaizer Chiefs players have tested positive for Covid-19 and will immediately go into quarantine for 14 days‚ the club has announced.

Chiefs said the test results came back positive after a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday as they prepared for the expected return to non-contact training.

“Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday‚ two Kaizer Chiefs players’ results have come back positive from the laboratory‚” said Chiefs.

“A total of 70 individuals‚ including players‚ members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/2020 season.

“At the time of doing these tests‚ players and officials were screened and monitored by health-care workers and team doctors. None of the people tested showed any symptoms of Covid-19.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ medical team and management are working around the clock to provide the necessary support to the affected individuals and ensure they follow the guidelines. All the players and officials were given different time slots and did not come into contact with each other.”

So far‚ Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates and Given Mashikinya of Bloemfontein Celtic are the two players who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Premier Soccer League.

Stellenbosch FC have reported that three staff members have tested positive and are receiving treatment.

