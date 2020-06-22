Quinton Fortune eyes top job at Manchester United

Former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune says racism will not stand in his way of becoming a manager at Old Trafford.

Fortune‚ who played under Alex Ferguson from 1999-2006‚ is working as assistant coach to United under-23 coach Neil Wood.

“I thought about that question of where I want to end up‚ and my first thought was to become the manager of Manchester United‚” the 43-year-old Fortune told UTD Podcast.

“That’s my dream. Of course‚ I’m starting now with the under-23s and I’m learning a lot and I want to learn as much as possible because management changes so much in the game today.

“I want to learn and just try to help young players get better. That’s the main thing now for me. Yes‚ we want to win games of course‚ but the aim now for myself and Woody is to get the players to the first team. That’s the most important thing. And from there you learn as much as possible.

“I may have to go out and learn somewhere else and become a manager. But the ultimate dream is to come back and be the manager of Manchester United. From what I’ve been through‚ I’m going for the highest level.”

Fortune said he is in favour of the “Rooney rule” where at least one “bame” (black, Asian and minority ethnic) candidate will be interviewed for every coaching position but wants his credentials to speak for themselves.

The “Rooney rule” is a US National Football League policy that requires teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs

“I want to be given the job because of my ability‚” Fortune said.“ I want to be judged because of my character and what I can bring to the team, not because of the colour of my skin.