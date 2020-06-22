Sport / Soccer

Quinton Fortune eyes top job at Manchester United

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder says his dream is to manage the Red Devils

22 June 2020 - 17:55 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Stuart Baxter and Quinton Fortune (right). Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Stuart Baxter and Quinton Fortune (right). Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune says racism will not stand in his way of becoming a manager at Old Trafford.

Fortune‚ who played under Alex Ferguson from 1999-2006‚ is working as assistant coach to United under-23 coach Neil Wood.

“I thought about that question of where I want to end up‚ and my first thought was to become the manager of Manchester United‚” the 43-year-old Fortune told UTD Podcast.

“That’s my dream. Of course‚ I’m starting now with the under-23s and I’m learning a lot and I want to learn as much as possible because management changes so much in the game today.

“I want to learn and just try to help young players get better. That’s the main thing now for me. Yes‚ we want to win games of course‚ but the aim now for myself and Woody is to get the players to the first team. That’s the most important thing. And from there you learn as much as possible.

“I may have to go out and learn somewhere else and become a manager. But the ultimate dream is to come back and be the manager of Manchester United. From what I’ve been through‚ I’m going for the highest level.”

Fortune said he is in favour of the “Rooney rule” where at least one “bame” (black, Asian and minority ethnic) candidate will be interviewed for every coaching position but wants his credentials to speak for themselves.

The “Rooney rule” is a US National Football League policy that requires teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs

“I want to be given the job because of my ability‚” Fortune said.“ I want to be judged because of my character and what I can bring to the team, not because of the colour of my skin.

“When you look at the game‚ you see a lot of black players. But why are there not many black managers? I don’t know what the reason is. I think if I go too deep into that it will block my way of thinking.

“I like to think I am going to work as hard as I can‚ get all my qualifications‚ prepare myself and not let that barrier stop me. And if there is a system put in place‚ great‚ but regardless of that I’m going to go and work anyway. I’m going to get my qualifications‚ like I’m doing with my pro licence.

“You’ve got to imagine yourself becoming the manager and put things in place and of course‚ like I said‚ if there was a system in place to give more black players an opportunity‚ great — get more black players as coaches‚ I’m all for that. But you have got to be a great manager. I want to be given the chance because of my talent.”

Newcastle blunt Blades’ push for Europe

Ten-man Sheffield United fail to hold Magpies at bay
Sport
23 hours ago

The strengths that made champions-elect Liverpool so indomitable

Under German coach Jürgen Klopp the side have played a season like very few other
Sport
2 hours ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to AC Milan on hold due to calf injury

The Swedish forward will have another check-up and is working very hard, says coach
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

1.
Ministry warns sports bodies to comply with level ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Durban July no longer in jeopardy after Gold ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf’s retail conundrum
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Drama at Safa as Ria Ledwaba vows to fight her ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
The strengths that made champions-elect Liverpool ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Fifty years ago Brazil had the world at their feet, in technicolour

Sport / Soccer

Carlo Ancelotti frustrates champions elect

Sport / Soccer

Spurs have Kane and Son back for Man United clash

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.