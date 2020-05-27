Sport / Soccer

England’s footballers can now ‘make contact’

Vote by Premier League clubs to return to contact training is a big step towards completing this season's fixtures

27 May 2020 - 17:04 Martyn Herman
Picture: JON SUPER
Picture: JON SUPER

London — English Premier League football clubs on Wednesday voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling, as the English top flight moved a step closer to a resumption after the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement after a meeting of all 20 clubs said: “Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact. The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.”

Failure to resume the season could cost the league about £750m in lost revenue from broadcasters, according to British media estimates.

Clubs last week began the first phase of Project Restart after agreeing to a return to training in small groups under strict limitations and no contact.

The announcement that phase two can begin follows 1,744 tests on players and staff for the coronavirus which produced eight positives, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

A third round of testing took place on Monday and Tuesday with the results not yet back. No matches have been played in the Premier League since March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down world sport.

However, Wednesday’s vote is a big step towards the league completing the 92 remaining fixtures. On Thursday, Premier League shareholders will discuss the business aspects of Project Restart including a possible broadcast rebate and what to do if the season is curtailed.

Some reports said clubs could lose out even if the league restarts should broadcasters demand a £330m rebate. Phase two allows up to 10 players to work together and would ease the time restrictions on training sessions and allow players to be closer.

The third phase would be a move to a more typical form of training in the build-up to actual games.

The league had signalled June 12 as a potential start date but it now looks likely to be later in the month. Matches will be held without fans in attendance.

Reuters

Bayern’s Mueller turns on charm in English as Bundesliga woos world

Joshua Kimmich, who scored the only goal  against Dortmund, displaces Donald Trump as the top-trending subject on Twitter in the US
Sport
2 hours ago

Medical staff are the special ones — Pep Guardiola

The sacrifices players must make are small compared to the risks frontline staff face during the pandemic, Manchester City's mentor emphasises
Sport
1 day ago

Cheeseboy recalls spark and succession plans at Pirates

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder says it will take time for the club to produce its next generation of young stars
Sport
1 day ago

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford fit and ready for restart

Both injury-hit players have recovered and will be available for the rest of the Premier League season
Sport
1 day ago

Dortmund’s injured stars set to return for Bayern showdown

Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel are almost certain to face leaders Bayern Munich
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Patrice Motsepe explains why he bought a stake in ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Golf estate residents largely play within ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
World Rugby mulls over rule changes to get ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Battling golf clubs’ existence hinges on nod to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Jacques Faul to stay on at Cricket SA
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.