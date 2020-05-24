Pochettino seeks return to English Premier League

London — Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is open to coaching again in England’s Premier League and will make a decision on his future based on the sort of of project put to him by any potential employer, whether in the top six or not.

The Argentine took Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final where his side were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool. He was sacked in November that year, ending a successful but ultimately trophyless five-and-a-half years in charge of the club.

Reports in the British media say the 48-year-old is among the top contenders to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United if a proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club goes through.

“I love England,” Pochettino told Sky Sports. “My idea is to keep living in London, but at the same time I’m open to different countries, to listen and see what happens.

“I’m ready and we’re a much better coaching staff now. We’ve learnt a lot from our experiences at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham. We have a lot to provide to the people that will trust in us in the future,” he said of himself and assistant coach Jesus Perez, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and others he has brought with him from previous clubs.

Pochettino said the status of his next club was not as important as their plans.

“There are two things that are important — one is ... the fans that are behind every club,” Pochettino said. “That’s the structure that keeps alive all the companies that provide the entertainment that is football.