The European Tour has rescheduled the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City to December 3-6.

The tournament‚ one of four rescheduled Rolex Series events‚ will remain as the penultimate event of the European Tour season‚ organisers said on Thursday.

It will be followed by the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai a week later.

The change of date means the Nedbank Golf Challenge returns to its former spot on the calendar.

“I am so excited that a date has been set‚” event host Gary Player said. “It’s one of SA’s favourite sporting events.”