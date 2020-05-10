Onus is on the players as Germany counts down to kickoff

Manchester — Each individual player’s behaviour will be “crucial until the end of the season”, the medical head of the Bundesliga and Uefa’s efforts to restart the game across the continent warned on Sunday.

Tim Meyer, the head of the Bundesliga’s new coronavirus task force and chair of the Uefa medical committee, said that while the German league has produced the safest possible system for resuming competition, it is vital that players show discipline and keep to the new rules.

The Bundesliga will become the first major league in Europe to resume action, on May 16, with games held without spectators and with strict restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Football has to give something back to the people now,” he told Reuters. “That also means to be disciplined as a player. Keeping themselves away from the virus and the virus from them is the target. They need to be responsible.

“They are very public and need to show how to behave. On the pitch, play football as always, but as soon as you leave the pitch, you are a citizen again and need to behave as a citizen in times of corona,” he said.

Meyer said his task is to create the highest possible level of safety, based on what is “medically justifiable”.

“We do not think that any job, any profession in the country is 100% safe at this moment, as long as you deal with other human beings.

“Sometimes there are people who say, ‘there is still a little risk’. Yes there is. We will not be able to eliminate any small risk — we did a lot, we put a lot of measures in place, to make sure that infections from football are highly unlikely,” he said.

Strict guidelines

The Bundesliga has produced a detailed set of strict guidelines for the restart, which include three separate zones at stadiums to limit human contact and reduce the chances of viral transmission along with a large-scale testing procedure.

There will also be an impact for those living with players. The cohabitants, wives or partners of all Bundesliga players will be required to choose from three options: to undergo two tests, agree to document each contact outside the house or live separately.

However, the decision on how to respond to any positive tests among players — and who in a squad might need to be quarantined as a result — will remain with the local health authorities in Germany.

That came into the spotlight on Saturday when Bundesliga 2 team Dynamo Dresden were told by their local health body to put the entire squad into 14 days’ quarantine after two of their players tested positive for the virus.